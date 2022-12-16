Today, new forums have opened, so head on over to engage with the community in discussions, third-party development, custom mods, and more.

It's been about a month, but we've finally got new forums opening for the Samsung Galaxy A23, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Sony Xperia 5 IV. Suppose you're in possession of one or all of these handsets, in that case, you can now head into the forums and start discussing everything from modding the devices, third-party development, having general discussions, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A23

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is an affordable Android smartphone that offers many features for its price. The handset features a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and comes in a number of different configurations, with the RAM coming in at 4GB to 8GB and internal storage starting at 64GB and going up to 128GB.

You can also expand the storage using the handset's microSD card slot. Despite its price, it comes with a quad-camera array featuring a 50MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. While it doesn't have wireless charging, you can charge up the Galaxy A23 quickly thanks to its 25W charging speed. The phone will also last all day with its large 5,000mAh battery. Be sure to head to the forums to see what others are talking about when it comes to this great budget handset.

Samsung Galaxy A23 XDA forums

Xiaomi 13

The Xiaomi 13 is a relatively recent release and packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and features a 6.36-inch 120Hz OLED display. When it comes to RAM and internal storage, there are a variety of different options starting with 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and can go as high as 12GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage. If you choose to go for the higher storage models, you'll be getting an extra perk with faster UFS 4.0 storage.

When it comes to the cameras, you're looking at a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto. In addition, you'll get wired charging at 67W, wireless fast charging at 50W, and reverse wireless charging at 10W. Although this handset has yet to debut outside of Asia, it will, without a doubt, become one of the more popular models over the next year. So feel free to explore its ins and outs in the forums below.

Xiaomi 13 XDA forums

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and features a large 6.73-inch LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. You get the same memory and internal storage options as the Xiaomi 13 but much better cameras with the Pro model, coming with a 1-inch 50MP sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto.

If you're not familiar with cameras, this is a substantial difference. As far as the battery goes, you get a little bigger battery with a 4820mAh unit and also faster charging speeds, with the Pro supporting 120W wired charging speeds. You can talk about this fantastic smartphone by popping into our forums. This is still a relatively new handset so if you have questions, feel free to ask in the forums below.

Xiaomi 13 Pro XDA forums

Sony Xperia 5 IV

People often forget about Sony, but the company is still producing smartphones every year, catering to loyal fans around the world. The Sony Xperia 5 IV was first released just a couple of months ago and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and two different internal storage options, 128GB and 256GB. If you want, you can also expand the device's storage via the microSD slot.

The handset has a beautiful OLED screen that comes in at 6.1 inches and has a unique 21:9 aspect ratio. The Xperia 5 IV has a triple camera setup featuring a 12MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto. If you're someone that likes to enjoy entertainment on their phone, you'll love that the Xperia 5 IV has a dual speaker system and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, you'll get long battery life with its 5,000mAh battery. Please join the Sony Xperia 5 IV forum to discuss this unique phone further.

Sony Xperia 5 IV XDA forums