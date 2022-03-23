XDA Forums are now open for the Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, Honor Magic 4 Ultimate, and Realme 9 5G SE

It’s been a little over a week since we last added forum pages for some of the latest smartphones, including the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, POCO F3 GT, Red Magic 7, and OSOM OV1. In that time, Samsung launched three new Galaxy A series smartphones, Honor unveiled the Magic 4 Ultimate, and Realme launched the Realme 9 Speed Edition. We’ve now opened up XDA forums for two of the new Galaxy A series smartphones, along with the latest phones from Honor and Realme.

Samsung Galaxy A33 & Galaxy A53

Although Samsung recently launched three new Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A73 isn’t widely available at the moment. Therefore, we’ve only opened XDA forums for the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 at the moment. In case you missed our launch post, here’s a quick overview of the new mid-range smartphones from Samsung.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Galaxy A33 is a budget-friendly device featuring a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display, the Exynos 1280 chip, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and a 48MP quad-camera setup. The device runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, and Samsung plans to offer four years of major OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the device.

The Galaxy A53 is a slightly more premium version of the Galaxy A33, featuring a 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, the same Exynos SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also features a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back and a 32MP selfie shooter. It too runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and is eligible for the same software update commitments.

Samsung Galaxy A33 XDA Forums || Samsung Galaxy A53 XDA Forums

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate

The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is likely the most powerful smartphone that Honor will offer this year. It packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.81-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The device sports a 50MP quad-camera setup on the back and a single 12MP selfie shooter over on the front. It runs the latest version of Honor’s custom Android skin — Magic UI 6.0 — based on Android 12.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate XDA Forums

Realme 9 5G SE

The Realme 9 5G SE or Speed Edition is a mid-range smartphone that offers a couple of premium features. The device packs the Snapdragon 778G chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 6.6-inch 144Hz LCD panel, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The phone features a 48MP triple camera setup on the back, a 16MP selfie shooter, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme has launched the phone with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme 9 5G SE XDA Forums