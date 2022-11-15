Since we last added new forum pages for the latest smartphones, many of you have requested forum pages for a couple of popular devices. We've finally gotten around to opening new forum pages for a couple of these devices, like the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Watch 5, Xiaomi 11T, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro (AKA Redmi K50 Ultra). If you're rocking one of these devices, head to its forum page by following the link below to engage in discussions, third-party development, mods, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a mid-range phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, quad-cameras with a 108MP primary shooter, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. Although Samsung did not launch the device in the U.S., it has gained immense popularity in several other markets. Developers on our forums have already released an unofficial build of TWRP for the device, and we expect custom ROMs to follow shortly.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are among the best Wear OS smartwatches available on the market, featuring all the health and fitness tracking features you'd expect to see on a premium smartwatch. Although the latest models bring minor improvements over the Galaxy Watch 4 series from last year, they're still great buys for those yet to invest in a premium Wear OS smartwatch. If you have any questions or concerns about the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can head to its forum by following the link below and ask fellow XDA readers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 XDA Forums

Xiaomi 11T

The Xiaomi 11T is an affordable flagship featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It's one of the most popular affordable flagships from last year. If you have one on you, check out our forums to find custom ROMs, mods, and more to try out on your device.

Xiaomi 11T XDA Forums

Xiaomi 12T Pro/Redmi K50 Ultra

Xiaomi 12T Pro

The Xiaomi 12T Pro (AKA Redmi K50 Ultra) is another impressive flagship that offers top-of-the-line hardware at a relatively affordable price. It packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel, an impressive triple camera setup with a 200MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with an insane 120W wired fast charging support. Have questions about the device? Head to its forum page by following the link below and ask fellow XDA readers.

Xiaomi 12T Pro XDA Forums