XDA forums are now open for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 series is just around the corner. While we have already seen a couple of flagship launches in 2022 so far, it’s the Galaxy S22 series that will set the necessary tone for premium flagships coming out this year. To make it easier for Galaxy S22 fans to connect with like-minded people, take part in discussions, and collaborate on custom development projects, we have now opened up XDA forums for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 will be the smallest and cheapest model in the lineup. As far as the design is concerned, we’re not expecting the Galaxy S22 to deviate too much from the Galaxy S21. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.06-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2200 SoC (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in select markets), a 50MP GN1 primary camera, and a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Galaxy S22 Plus is the middle child that will sit between the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Plus is expected to retain the same design as the vanilla model but in a larger body. We don’t know the display size but considering the Galaxy S21 Plus featured a 6.7-inch panel, the Galaxy S22 Plus should ideally get a similarly sized display. Just like the regular model, the Galaxy S22 Plus will pack an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 50MP GN1 rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The top-tier Ultra model is set to get a big upgrade this year. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is widely believed to be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20. It would reportedly feature a curved display and an S Pen slot similar to the Galaxy Note lineup. It’s rumored to pack a big 5,000mAh battery and may support 45W fast wired charging. Recent leaks suggest the phone will pack a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

