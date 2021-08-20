XDA forums are open for the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 5a, and Motorola Edge 2021

August has turned out to be quite a treat for smartphone enthusiasts. Google made headlines in the first week with a surprising preview of the upcoming Pixel 6. Then we moved on to the Galaxy Unpacked event which saw the launch of the high-profile Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4. Two more exciting launches followed this week as Google unveiled the Pixel 5a 5G and Motorola took the wraps off the Motorola Edge (2021).

We have already opened up forums for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and we’re happy to announce that XDA forums are now open for the Pixel 5a, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy S21 FE, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung’s newest Galaxy Watch 4 series is special in so many ways. It’s not only the first smartwatch to run Wear OS 3, but it also packs the most powerful wearable chipset we have seen on any Wear OS-powered smartwatch to date. While I could go on and on about why the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Wear OS smartwatch on the market right now, you’d be better off reading Corbin’s in-depth review.

Google Pixel 5a

Google’s new Pixel 5a is an amalgamation of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. If you’re looking for a phone that combines the flagship-grade camera that Pixels are known for with a stock-like yet feature-filled software experience and long-term software support, the Pixel 5a is hard to beat, especially at its $449 asking price. For more details, be sure to check out Rich’s ongoing Pixel 5a review series that covers everything from the design and display to the camera and performance.

Motorola Edge (2021)

After launching the Motorola Edge 20 series in Europe late last month, Motorola this week launched a new Edge phone in the U.S.: the Motorola Edge (2021). This new model succeeds the standard Motorola Edge from last year and brings numerous improvements across the board. It features a 6.8-inch 144Hz LCD, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 108MP primary shooter, a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and a near-stock version of Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung initially planned to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August but their plans reportedly fell sideways due to the ongoing global chip shortage. We still don’t know when the company plans to bring the device to the market, but we do know that it will pretty closely resemble the design of the standard Galaxy S21 and offer many premium features at an affordable price tag.

