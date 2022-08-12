XDA forums are now open for Samsung’s latest foldables and the Asus Zenfone 9

Since we last added new forum pages for the latest smartphones, Samsung and Asus have launched their latest flagships. While Samsung unveiled its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Asus launched a new compact flagship called the Zenfone 9. We’ve now opened new forum pages for these three devices to give buyers and enthusiasts a place for discussions, third-party development, mods, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s latest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, brings iterative improvements over last year’s model. It features an updated design, a lighter and more durable display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, updated cameras, and more. It will likely be the best foldable smartphone this year, and we expect it to sell like hotcakes. If you’ve pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and want to get in touch with other buyers, share some tips and tricks, or build a custom ROM for the phone, head to our forums by clicking the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also brings minor improvements over the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from last year. While it hasn’t changed much in terms of the design, Samsung has upgraded it with a bigger battery, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and faster charging capabilities, which should offer users a better experience. Samsung has also introduced a new widget for its cover screen, but if you’re still not satisfied with it, you might find a great mod or two on our forums in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 XDA Forums

Asus Zenfone 9

The Zenfone 9 is the latest non-gaming flagship from Asus, and while it may not be as feature-rich as flagships from brands like Samsung and OnePlus, it offers something you won’t get on pretty much any flagship out there — a compact form factor. Even though it packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a respectable dual camera system, a high refresh rate display, a substantial battery with 30W fast charging support, and a headphone jack, it measures just 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1mm. This makes it a great phone for one-handed use. Sadly, its software is pretty barebones. If you want to fix that with a custom ROM, head to our forums by clicking the link below.

Asus Zenfone 9 XDA Forums