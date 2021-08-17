Join the XDA forums for the Honor Magic 3, Honor 50, Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, and Mi Mix 4

We opened up XDA forums for nine smartphones earlier this month, including the POCO X3 GT, Motorola Edge 20 series, Huawei P50 series, Nokia XR20, and ZTE Axon 30. Today, we are announcing forums for Honor’s new Magic 3 series, Xiaomi’s latest Mi MIX 4 and Mi Pad 5 series, and the Honor 50 series.

Honor Magic 3 series

The Honor Magic 3 is Honor’s first proper flagship lineup after its split up with Huawei. The lineup consists of three phones: the Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and Magic 3 Pro Plus. All three phones share many similarities, including a 6.76-inch curved OLED panel, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. For a more in-depth look at all three phones, be sure to check out our launch coverage.

Honor Magic 3 XDA Forums || Magic 3 Pro XDA Forums

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX series is known for offering cutting-edge innovations, and the newly launched Mi MIX 4 is no different in that regard. The Mi MIX 4 is the first phone from Xiaomi to offer an under-display camera and features a notchless display in a beautiful ceramic body. Other notable highlights of the phone include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a triple camera headlined by a 108MP 1/1.33 HMX sensor, 120W wired fast charging, and Ultra Wide Band (UWB) support.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 XDA Forums

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series

The new Mi Pad 5 series, which launched alongside the Mi MIX 4, marks the comeback of Xiaomi to the Android tablet segment after a three-year hiatus. The new Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and 5 Pro 5G take on Apple’s iPad Pro with an 11-inch LCD 120Hz display and a premium design. The Mi Pad 5 Pro and Pro 5G are more powerful offerings, featuring Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage, dual cameras, an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and eight speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Meanwhile, the vanilla model features a Snapdragon 860 SoC, a single 13MP rear camera, four speakers, and a slightly bigger 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi Pad 5 XDA Forums || Mi Pad 5 Pro XDA Forums

Honor 50 series

Unveiled last month in China, the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE are the latest mid-range offerings from Honor. The Honor 50 and 50 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, feature OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, quad cameras featuring a 100MP primary shooter, and up to 100W fast wired charging support. Meanwhile, the Honor 50 SE features a 6.78-inch 120Hz LCD, a triple camera rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. You can read more about all three phones here.

Honor 50 XDA Forums || Honor 50 Pro XDA Forums || Honor 50 SE XDA Forums