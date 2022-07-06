XDA forums now available for the Honor Magic 4 Pro, Sony Xperia 1 IV, and Oppo Reno 8 series

Since we last added new forum pages for the latest Android devices, a few OEMs have launched a couple of new phones, while others have teased their upcoming devices. We’ve now opened forums for some new and upcoming devices, including the Honor Magic 4 Pro, Sony Xperia 1 IV, and the Oppo Reno 8 series.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

Honor launched the Magic 4 Pro in Europe earlier this year in February. It’s a flagship device that features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired and wireless fast charging support, and a respectable 50MP triple camera setup.

The device runs Honor’s Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, and if you wish to build some custom ROMs for the phone, you can head over to its forum page by clicking on the link below.

Honor Magic 4 Pro XDA Forums

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony’s latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV, is a great buy for photography enthusiasts. While it doesn’t even come close to flagships from other manufacturers when it comes to the megapixel count, its 12MP triple camera setup is more than capable of taking some amazing shots, provided you know what you’re doing.

The device packs an impressive 4K AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s one of the only flagship phones on the market that still features a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the device runs Android 12 out of the box. If you’re a proud owner of an Xperia 1 IV, head over to our forums and indulge in discussions with other like-minded folks.

Sony Xperia 1 IV XDA Forums

Oppo Reno 8 series

After launching the Reno 8 series in China last month, Oppo is now gearing up to bring the mid-range lineup to international markets. Rumor has it that the company will launch four Reno 8 series devices in various markets later this month, including the vanilla Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Pro Plus, and Reno 8 Lite. If you’re looking forward to the devices and want to share your thoughts on them, head over to our forums by clicking the link below.

Oppo Reno 8 || Reno 8 Pro || Reno 8 Pro Plus || Reno 8 Lite XDA Forums