XDA forums now open for Honor Magic V, Vivo V23 Pro, and iQOO 9

It’s an exciting time for smartphones, between the handful of new devices that arrived before the end of the year, and some of the new options that arrived alongside CES 2022. Back in November, we added new subforums for the Redmi Note 11 series, Huawei Watch GT 3, and Xperia Pro-I. Now three more devices have their own dedicated forums to hang out in!

Honor Magic V

First up is the Honor Magic V, which is Honor’s first foldable phone. It hasn’t even been fully revealed yet — that’s supposed to happen on January 10 — but we do know it will be a book-style foldable device with a triple rear camera setup. The design looks similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3/Huawei Mate X2 form factor, so it will be interesting to see how events unfold. Heh.

Head on over to the new Honor Magic V XDA Forums to hang out with other people excited for the phone.

Vivo V23 Pro

The Vivo V23 series was revealed this week, and we’ve opened a forum for the Vivo V23 Pro. The phone is packed with a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen, a color-changing glass rear case, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

iQOO 9

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro were both announced earlier this month, and are some of the first smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. They both have 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8-12GB RAM, a 4,700mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and blistering-fast 120W wired charging.

Both phones are fairly similar, but the Pro has the addition of 50W wireless fast charging, as well as a larger 50MP sensor for its ultrawide camera. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are mainly available in China and India.

