Forums are now open for Legion Phone Duel 2, Nokia X20 / X10, Nokia G20 / G10, Realme C25, C21, C20 and more

Thursday was chockful of new smartphone announcements — a total of 10 phones launched within a 24-hour window! We witnessed the madness of Lenovo’s crazy gaming phone, Realme’s new entry-level lineup, and some interesting mix of new Nokia-branded hardware from HMD Global. To give users a dedicated space to connect with fellow device owners, potentially collaborate on aftermarket developments, and help everyone get the most out of their phones, we are opening up XDA forums of all these newly released devices.

XDA forums are now open for the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C series, and the new Realme C series.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is the second gaming-oriented phone from the Chinese company. Featuring a quirky design and insane hardware, the Legion Phone Duel 2 is well-positioned to take on the likes of the ASUS ROG Phone 5, Red Magic 6, and Black Shark 4. Some of the notable highlights of the Legion Phone Duel 2 include a 144Hz AMOLED display, dual active cooling fan, eight gaming trigger keys, dual USB Type C ports for a total of up to 90W charging speeds, and more. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 XDA Forums

Nokia X20 & Nokia X10

The Nokia X20 and X10 are the latest budget-friendly offerings from HMD Global. Both phones feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, a 4,480mAh battery, quad cameras and come running a near-stock version of Android 11 with guaranteed 3 Android version upgrades.

Nokia X20 / X10 XDA Forums

Nokia G20 & Nokia G10

The Nokia G20 and G10 are entry-level smartphones, combining modest hardware and a clean software experience in an affordable package. Both phones sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,050mAh battery. They differ in terms of camera and memory configuration. On the Nokia G20, you get a 48MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide camera, while the G10 uses a 13MP primary shooter but lacks an ultra-wide cam.

Nokia G20 / G10 XDA Forums

Nokia C20 & Nokia C10

The Nokia C20 and C10 are targeted at first-time smartphone buyers and should be judged as such. They don’t have a lot going on for them in terms of hardware, but they’re ultra-affordable and come with a special flavor of Android called Andriod Go Edition, which is designed and optimized to run on less powerful devices like the Nokia C20 and C10.

Nokia C20 / C10 XDA Forums

Realme C25

The Realme C25 is a direct successor to last year’s Realme C15. While not a big of an upgrade over its predecessor, the latest model does offer a much powerful chipset in the form of the MediaTek Helio G70, along with a triple camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Realme C25 XDA Forums

Realme C21 and Realme C20

The Realme C21 and Realme C20 are the cheapest Android phones from Realme. In terms of hardware, the Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ panel, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, up to 4GB RAM, a 13MP primary camera alongside two auxiliary lenses, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 10. The Realme C20, on the other hand, gets you the same panel, chipset, and battery but comes with a single 8MP rear camera and 2GB RAM.

Realme C21 XDA Forums

Realme C20 XDA Forums