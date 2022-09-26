XDA forums are now open for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and Poco F4

Since we last added new forum pages for the latest smartphones, Xiaomi and Motorola have announced a couple of new phones. Xiaomi unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor, the Mix Fold 2, and Motorola announced the Moto X30 Pro (AKA Motorola Edge 30 Ultra). We’ve now opened forum pages fo these devices to give buyers and enthusiasts a place for discussions, third-party development, mods, and more. In addition, we’ve opened a forum page for the mid-range Poco F4.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

The Mix Fold 2 is the latest flagship foldable from Xiaomi, featuring an updated design, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The phone features a 6.5-inch 1080p cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a large 8-inch foldable LTPO 2.0 OLED display.

In the camera department, Xiaomi offers a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 2x telephoto came on the back, along with a 20MP selfie shooter over on the front. A 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support and symmetrical stereo speakers round off the Mix Fold 2’s hardware. As far as software is concerned, the device runs MIUI Fold 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Motorola X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra

The Motorola X30 Pro is also a flagship phone featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. However, unlike the Mix Fold 2, it features a regular candy bar form factor, with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display over on the front that refreshes at 144Hz.

What sets the Motorola X30 Pro apart from other flagships is that it’s one of the first phones on the market to feature a 200MP camera. The 200MP sensor is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 60MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support. The device runs Motorola’s custom skin based on Android 12 out of the box.

Poco F4/Redmi K40S

The Poco F4 is a mid-range device from earlier this year, which features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The device sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display over on the front and a 4,500mAh battery on the inside with 67W wired fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Poco F4 features a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 20MP selfie camera. The device runs MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 12 out of the box.

