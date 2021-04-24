Join the XDA Forums for Moto G60, Moto G40, Xiaomi Mi 11X series, and OPPO A74/A54

Last week we opened up forums for the Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, Axon 30 Ultra, and more. Today we’re welcoming six new smartphones to the XDA family.

XDA forums have just been added for the Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion, OPPO A74 5G, and OPPO A54. Use these forums to ask questions, help fellow users, share tips and tricks, kickstart custom development endeavors, and more.

Mi 11X & Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi lifted the covers off the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India the other day. Both phones are rebranded versions of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+, respectively. The Mi 11X Pro is the more powerful of the duo, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 108MP primary camera, and a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Mi 11X retains most of the hardware of its bigger sibling but swaps the Snapdragon 888 for the Snapdragon 870 and the 108MP primary camera for a 48MP sensor. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion

The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion were recently launched in India as Motorola’s latest mid-range offerings. Both smartphones offer a 6.8-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip, triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and a more stock-like version of Android 11.

OPPO A74 5G

Launched earlier this week, the OPPO A74 5G is a lower mid-range smartphone from OPPO with the main highlight being 5G support. It packs a 6.48-inch FHD+ display running at a 90Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 480 chipset, 6GB RAM, a triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

OPPO A54

The OPPO A54 takes the reign from last year’s OPPO A53 as the latest budget-friendly smartphone from the Chinese OEM. In terms of specifications, the phone has a 6.51-inch LCD panel, MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, a 13MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

