Motorola Edge 20, POCO X3 GT, Huawei P50, and more forums are now open

Last week we saw some exciting new hardware coming out from Huawei, ZTE, Motorola, and Nokia. ZTE showcased the Axon 30 with an improved under-display camera while Huawei made a strong statement with the launch of its new P50 series, promising “new breakthrough tech in mobile imaging.” Nokia unveiled a tough phone that promises to last for years with 2 years of warranty and 4 years of software support. After weeks of leaks, Motorola also finally unveiled the new Motorola Edge 20 series.

We have opened up XDA forums for all the above-mentioned devices to make it easier for users to stay up to date with the latest developments and news around their devices, connect with fellow users, and collaborate on aftermarket projects.

POCO X3 GT

The POCO X3 GT is the latest mid-ranger from Xiaomi’s sub-brand. It’s not a brand new device per se but a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. This shouldn’t be an issue for users, though, as both phones don’t co-exist in the same market — unlike the Redmi Note 10T and POCO M3 Pro. For what it’s worth, it offers great value for money, packing a massive battery, capable cameras, and flagship-level haptics for just $299.

POCO X3 GT XDA Forums

Motorola Edge 20 series

Motorola’s latest Edge 20 series consists of three phones: the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite. The regular Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro models aim for lucrative premium mid-range and affordable flagship markets. Meanwhile, the Edge 20 Lite makes a solid case for a budget-friendly phone. All three phones pack high refresh rate OLED panels, a 108MP primary camera, a 32MP selfies shooter, large batteries with 30W fast charging support, and a near-stock Android 11 experience.

Motorola Edge 20 XDA Forums || Motorola Edge 20 Pro XDA Forums || Motorola Edge 20 Lite XDA Forums

Huawei P50 series

Last week, Huawei took the wraps off its latest flagship series featuring the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro. The vanilla Huawei P50 flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED panel, with the Snapdragon 888 4G SoC powering the phone from the inside and a 50MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra-wide cam, and a 12MP telephoto lens handling the camera duty. On the other hand, the Pro model features a 6.6-inch OLED panel, Snapdragon 888 4G/Kirin 9000 SoC, and an additional 40MP monochrome sensor for better low-light photography. It also has a slightly larger battery than the regular model. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Huawei P50 XDA Forums || Huawei P50 Pro XDA Forums

Nokia XR20

The Nokia XR20 is unlike anything we have seen from HMD Global. The new Nokia XR20 is designed to last long and has a ruggedized body built to military standard MIL-STD-810H. HMD Global says it can withstand falls from up to 1.8 meters, survive underwater for up to an hour, and will continue to work even in extreme environments. Further backing the longevity claim is an extended 2-year warranty and up to 4 years of software support, including 3 guaranteed Android OS updates.

Nokia XR20 XDA Forums

ZTE Axon 30

With the Axon 30, ZTE is taking another shot at the under-display camera tech, having failed the first time with the Axon 20. ZTE says the new under-display camera technology used in the Axon 30 fixes all the issues that plagued its predecessor. We’ll have to wait and see whether these claims hold up in real life. To learn more about the new under-display camera and other features of the phone, check out our launch coverage.

ZTE Axon 30 XDA Forums

Nokia C30

The Nokia C30 is the latest entry-level offering from HMD Global. The phone runs Android 11 Go edition and packs a large 6.82-inch HD+ LCD, Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset, 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 13MP primary shooter, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Nokia C30 XDA Forums