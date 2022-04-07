XDA Forums are now open for the Nothing Phone 1, Moto Edge Plus (2022), and Redmi Note 11S 4G

Since we last added forum pages for some of the latest smartphones, OEMs have released two exciting devices — the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) and the Redmi Note 11S 4G/POCO M4 Pro 4G. We’ve now opened XDA forum pages for these two phones, along with one for the upcoming Nothing Phone 1.

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Motorola marked its return to the flagship smartphone space with the launch of the Moto Edge and Edge Plus in 2020. The new Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is the latest device in that lineup, and it features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 4,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support, and a familiar design.

The phone also features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it has an insane 60MP selfie shooter. The device runs Motorola’s My UX skin based on Android 12 out of the box, and it offers Smart Stylus support.

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) XDA Forums

Redmi Note 11S 4G/POCO M4 Pro 4G

The Redmi Note 11S 4G is a budget-friendly device in Redmi’s Note 11 lineup, featuring a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G96 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11S 4G features a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The device runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 skin out of the box. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi’s other sub-brand, POCO, has launched the Redmi Note 11S 4G as the POCO M4 Pro4G in some markets. Our forum page for the device covers both the Redmi and the POCO variants.

Redmi Note 11S 4G/POCO M4 Pro 4G XDA Forums

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing’s Carl Pei recently confirmed that the company will launch its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, later this year. Although Pei hasn’t revealed any concrete details about the device so far, we know that it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and it could run Android 12 out of the box.

We expect to learn more about the Nothing Phone 1 in the weeks leading up to the launch. In the meantime, you can head over to our Nothing Phone 1 forum to discuss the things we already know about the device’s software with others who are excited about the phone.

Nothing Phone 1 XDA Forums