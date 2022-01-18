XDA forums now open for OnePlus 10 Pro, 9RT, Realme 9i, and Nokia 2.2

It’s the time of the year when some companies reveal new smartphones and technologies. Just last week we added new subforums for the Honor Magic V, Vivo V23 Pro, and iQOO 9. Today we’re opening up more spaces on XDA Forums, dedicated to some of your favorite phones — the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 9RT, the Realme 9i, and the Nokia 2.2.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro has launched in China only, so far. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and ships with up to 12GB of RAM. It’s available in two colors to choose from — Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. It’s not unusual for OnePlus to release more colors down the road, though. So we might end up seeing more variants in the near future.

The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 and OxygenOS 12 in China and the rest of the world respectively. Both operating systems are based on Android 12. The OnePlus 10 Pro has an in-screen fingerprint sensor to unlock it. It features three rear cameras and a 32MP front camera for clear selfies.

OnePlus 10 Pro XDA Forums

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT was released in China late last year. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and an Adreno 660 GPU. When it comes to memory, this phone can be purchased with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of SSD. Its 4,500mAh battery supports fast charging at up to 65W, enabling you to store enough juice in short periods of time.

This smartphone also comes in two colors to choose from — Silver and Black. It starts at RMB 3,299 in China and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. And just like the OnePlus 10 Pro, it includes an in-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication.

OnePlus 9RT XDA Forums

Realme 9i

The Realme 9i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and is available in two colors to choose from — Prism Black and Prism Blue. It comes with three rear cameras and a 16MP front camera, in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 9i XDA Forums

Nokia 2.2

The Nokia 2.2 is an affordable phone that starts at $139 in the US. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chip, comes with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of SSD, and supports microSD cards. It runs Android 9, has a 3,000mAh battery, and features a 720-by-1520 LCD display.

Nokia 2.2 XDA Forums