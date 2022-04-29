XDA forums are open for the OnePlus 10R, Nord N20, Realme GT Neo 3, and Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro

Earlier this month, we opened up forums for the Nothing Phone 1, Moto Edge Plus (2022), and Redmi Note 11S 4G. Since then, several new phones have hit the shelves, including the Realme GT Neo 3, Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 5G, and OnePlus Ace / OnePlus 10R. We’ve now opened up forums for all four devices to make it easier for device owners to find relevant news and updates, engage in lively discussions, share tips and tricks, and partake in custom development projects in one place.

OnePlus 10R / Ace

The OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Ace are the same phones. The former is the global model, while the latter is China-exclusive. As far as the hardware is concerned, both phones pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX, a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with up to 150W fast charging. However, the software is one area where both phones differ. While the OnePlus 10R runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12, the OnePlus Ace runs ColorOS 12.1.

OnePlus 10R / Ace XDA Forums

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus’s new Nord N20 5G is a solid mid-ranger. It looks premium and has respectable hardware that includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G XDA Forums

Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme GT Neo 3 is the newest flagship from the BBK-owned company, offering a solid hardware package at a competitive price. Originally launched in China, the phone is set to make its debut in India on April 29. Except for the paint job and software, the Realme GT Neo 3 is identical to the OnePlus 10R/OnePlus Ace. It has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset, identical triple camera system, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W/150W fast charging support.

Realme GT Ne0 3 XDA Forums

Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro

The Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro is the more powerful brother of the vanilla RedMagic 7, packing even beefier internals for the ultimate gaming experience. It offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a transparent back, dual shoulder buttons, a built-in cooling fan, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging.

Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro XDA Forums