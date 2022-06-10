XDA forums are now open for the OnePlus 10T, Moto G62, and Moto G42

This month was heavy on software announcements, with Apple releasing iOS 16 and macOS Ventura and Android 13 reaching Platform Stability with the release of the third beta. In between these announcements, we also saw a couple of hardware launches. Motorola, in particular, added two new members to its affordable Moto G series with the launch of the Moto G62 and Moto G42 and brought the Moto G82 to India. To make it easier for potential buyers and enthusiasts to find all relevant information in one place, we have decided to open up XDA forums for the newly announced Motorola phones.

Moto G62

The Moto G62 is a solid budget-friendly option, packing a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, and a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup. It also has a big 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and runs a near-stock version of Android 12 with My UX UI on top. Motorola hasn’t yet shared pricing and availability details.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Moto G62 XDA Forums

Moto G42

The Moto G42 is essentially a cheaper variant of the Moto G52. Both phones share quite a few things in common, including the overall design and the rear camera setup. The Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel, Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G42 XDA Forums

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is rumored to be the next addition to the OnePlus 10 series, which currently only has one model — The OnePlus 10 Pro. There were reports that OnePlus was going to launch the standard OnePlus 10 and a high-end model called the OnePlus 10 Ultra with top-of-the-line specs. However, the most recent rumors suggest that both have been dropped in favor of the OnePlus 10T 5G. The phone will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and it could offer 150W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus 10T XDA Forums