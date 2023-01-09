If you're having a hard time keeping up with all the phone announcements, we don't blame you. In fact, it only gets crazier as we move further into the year. To make it easier for potential buyers and enthusiasts to find all relevant information in one place, we have decided to open up XDA forums for the newly announced OnePlus 11 and Lenovo ThinkPhone. We've also gotten around to opening new forum pages for a couple of older devices, like the Redmi Note 12 series and the Motorola Edge 30.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus' 2023 flagship, which was unveiled in China last week, features 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and variable refresh rate support. The OnePlus 11 is powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Hasselblad-branded camera department features a 50MP primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The device packs in a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. The company plans to bring the phone to international markets next month.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola

Lenovo's ThinkPhone is quite a departure from other Lenovo phones, offering an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and MIL-STD 810H certification, and, wait for it, a separate processor running on Android that adds an additional layer of security to protect sensitive data. Made by Motorola, this business-focused smartphone features an aramid fiber back panel, an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display. It also offers a new suite of Think 2 Think connectivity features that integrate it seamlessly with Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops.

Redmi Note 12 series

The base variant of the Redmi Note 12 is an affordable 5G phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Have questions about the device? Head to its forum page by following the link below and ask fellow XDA readers.

Much like the regular edition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus feature a 120Hz OLED display, but there's also support for Dolby Vision. The devices are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For imaging, the "Pro" model packs in a 50MP primary camera, whereas the "Pro Plus" variant sports a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor. Additionally, there is a 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. Both of them packs in a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W and 120W fast charging, respectively. Due to the internal similarities, they share a common firmware base, hence we created a combined forum for them.

Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 is a mid-range phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, a 6.5-inch 144Hz pOLED display, triple-cameras with a 50MP primary shooter, and a large 4,020mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Developers on our forums have already released an official build of LineageOS 20 for the device, and we expect more aftermarket developments to follow shortly.

Poco F4 GT/Redmi K50 Gaming

POCO F4 GT

The Poco F4 GT (originally released as the Redmi K50 Gaming in China) is a flagship gaming phone from 2022, which features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The device sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display over on the front and a 4,700mAh battery on the inside with 120W wired fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Poco F4 GT features a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 20MP selfie camera. The device runs MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 12 out of the box.

Huawei Mate 50 series

Launched back in September 2022, the standard Huawei Mate 50 offers a flat 6.7-inch 1224 x 2700 OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G SoC, a 50MP primary camera, and a 4,460mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a curved 6.74-inch display and a powerful 64MP telephoto camera accompanying the 13MP ultra-wide one that also doubles up as a macro sensor.

