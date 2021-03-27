We’ve opened forums for OnePlus 9R, POCO F3, Realme 8 series, and Vivo X60 series

Earlier this month, we joked about how busy this year has been thus far. A few weeks later and things have only gotten busier. To accommodate users interested in the plethora of devices that launched this month, we’ve just opened up XDA forums for a handful of devices, including the OnePlus 9R, Xiaomi POCO F3, Realme 8 and 8 Pro, and Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+.

The OnePlus 9R was introduced following the OnePlus 9 series launch on March 23. The device is essentially a rehashed OnePlus 8T but with the Snapdragon 870 and an updated design. As we learned before the OnePlus 9R was officially unveiled, the device is exclusive to the Indian market and will be available for preorder in early April.

As we mentioned in our announcement post, the POCO F3 is essentially a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K40, featuring the same physical design and internal specs. That’s not a bad thing at all, though, because the Redmi K40 is a great device and the POCO F3 carries on that legacy without missing a beat. The device goes on sale on March 27 with an early bird discount slashing pricing by €50 until April 6.

The Realme 8 launched alongside its more powerful brother, the Realme 8 Pro. Although it’s not quite as premium as the 8 Pro, the Realme 8 can still more than hold its own, featuring a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup. The Realme 8 is available now in India via Realme’s website and retails for ₹17,999.

Not to be outdone by the Realme 8, the Realme 8 Pro features the same screen as its younger brother but a Snapdragon 720G processor, 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device also features a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP sensor. Is that overkill for a mobile device? Well, we’ll let you discuss that in the XDA forums.

Initially launched at the end of last year, the Chinese Vivo X60 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, an Exynos 1080 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The global version, however, sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 instead of a Samsung Exynos chip. Regardless, it’s a beast of a device and features Zeiss optics to provide consumers with a high-end camera experience. You can compare camera samples in the XDA forums.

The Vivo X60 Pro is quite similar to the base Vivo X60, meaning it also packs Zeiss optics. It has a slightly smaller battery capacity (4200mAh in the Pro versus 4300mAh in the regular) but makes up for it by offering Gimbal stabilization for the main camera. Also, the Vivo X60 Pro’s display is curved, which some feel makes it more premium.

The final piece of the puzzle is the Vivo X60 Pro+, which you can buy in a premium vegan leather option. This variant features a Snapdragon 888 processor outside of China, a curved 6.56-inch display, and an improved quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics and Gimbal stabilization. Speaking of which, we got our hands on the X60 Pro+ and snapped some sample images with the camera. You can check those out right here.

We aren’t done opening up XDA Forums for all the devices that launched this month. Keep an eye out for a follow-up post highlighting some forums we opened for other new devices!