XDA forums are now open for OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Moto Edge 30 Pro

XDA forums provide a centralized place for millions of smartphone owners to share tips and tricks, troubleshoot issues, engage in lively discussions, and collaborate on custom development projects. We keep adding new forums for newly launched and upcoming smartphones to help users find all relevant information specific to their devices in one place. Last month we opened up forums to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Today, we’re welcoming two new phones to the forums: the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Moto Edge 30 Pro.

OnePlus Nord CE 2

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a direct successor to the last year’s Nord CE. While not a major upgrade, the OnePlus Nord CE brings some notable improvements over its predecessor, including an updated design and faster charging speed. The phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 64MP primary camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. For more details, check out launch coverage.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 XDA Forums

Moto Edge 30 Pro

The upcoming Moto Edge 30 Pro is widely believed to be a rebadged version of the Chinese Moto X30 Pro. It’s expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh of up to 144Hz. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will reportedly carry a triple camera array on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.9 main lens, a 50MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’s said to ship with Android 12 and an in-display fingerprint scanner. According to a recent leak, it appears the phone will also offer a smart folio case and stylus support. The Moto Edge 30 Pro is set to launch on February 24.

Moto Edge 30 Pro XDA Forums