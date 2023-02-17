Since we last added new forum pages for the latest smartphones, OnePlus and Poco have announced a couple of new devices. OnePlus unveiled its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, alongside the affordable OnePlus 11R. Poco, on the other hand, announced the Poco X5 series. We've now opened forum pages for these devices to give buyers and enthusiasts a place for discussions, aftermarket development, third-party mods, and more. In addition, we've added a forum page for the Poco M4 5G and its siblings.

OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad is the company's first Android tablet that comes with its own accessories like the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. It has a 11.61-inch 144Hz display with a unique 7:5 aspect ratio. Under the aluminum unibody construction, the tablet got the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. OnePlus has also managed to cram in a humongous 9,510mAh battery into the tablet, which is capable of up to 67W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Pad XDA forums

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R launched alongside its more powerful brother, the OnePlus 11. Although it’s not quite as premium as the 11, the OnePlus 11R can still more than hold its own, featuring a 6.74-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support, and a triple-camera setup. The phone runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

OnePlus 11R XDA forums

Poco X5 Pro 5G

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, featuring almost the same physical design and internal specs. That’s not a bad thing at all, though, because the China-exclusive Redmi one is a great device and the Poco X5 Pro 5G carries on that legacy without missing a beat. It has a Qualcoom Snapdragon 778G SoC along with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel in the display department. The rear houses a 108MP primary camera and a set of 8MP and 2MP sensors for ultrawide and macro, respectively. There's a 5,000mAh battery that powers all the components.

Poco X5 Pro XDA forums

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 5G is a budget device from 2022, which features Mediatek's Dimensity 700 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The device sports a 6.58-inch 90Hz LCD display panel and a 5,000mAh battery on the inside with 18W wired charging support.

As a matter of fact, quite a few Redmi phones (e.g. the Redmi 10 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G) share the same firmware with the Poco M4 5G. For this reason, we decided to create a combined sub-forum for all these devices.

Poco M4 5G XDA forums

Head over to your device forum and join the discussion with thousands of other users!