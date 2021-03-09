XDA Forums now open for OnePlus 9 series, ROG Phone 5, Mi 11 Ultra, OPPO Find X3 series and Galaxy A72

There have already been so many smartphone launches in the first week of March, and it only gets crazier as we move further into the month. From ASUS ROG Phone 5 and OPPO Find X3 series to Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 series, we are staring at some exciting weeks ahead. To make it easier for potential buyers and enthusiasts to find all relevant information in one place, we have decided to open up XDA forums for all of these upcoming smartphones.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is launching on March 10, and it is expected to be filled to brim with all the latest and greatest tech, including the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18GB RAM, a high refresh OLED display, a dot-matrix design on the back, and a 65W fast charging. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 was quite popular among the XDA community, and we expect nothing less from the next entrant in the ROG lineup.

OnePlus 9 series

The OnePlus 9 series is hands down the most anticipated launch of this month. Thanks to a steady stream of leaks, we know pretty much everything there’s to know about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The standard OnePlus 9 is rumored to offer a flat 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a 48MP primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pro is expected to sport a curved 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Quad HD resolution and a Hasselblad-branded camera system. With a launch event confirmed for March 23, we’re just a couple of weeks away from the official unveiling.

OPPO Find X3 series

OPPO is scheduled to launch the new Find X3 series on March 11. The new series will consist of three devices: the Find X3 Pro, a proper flagship, and the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, both of which will be premium mid-range offerings. The OPPO Find X3 Pro is expected to come equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP primary and wide-angle cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The OPPO Find X3 Neo is said to boast a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery that charges via a 65W charger.

Finally, the OPPO Find X3 Lite will reportedly offer a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 64MP primary camera, and a 4,300mAh battery with a 65W fast charger.

Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11 Ultra will be the second addition to the Mi 11 series, which currently only includes the regular Mi 11. The Mi 11 Ultra is expected to be the most powerful and feature-packed in the lineup, offering a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a triple camera setup with a 120X zoom, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired and wireless charging support. Xiaomi is scheduled to unveil the Mi 11 Ultra on March 18.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G and Galaxy A72 4G

Samsung’s Galaxy A72 smartphone has leaked several times over the last few months, with leaked renders and rumored specifications revealing key details of the upcoming mid-ranger. According to leaks, there are going to be two variants: the Galaxy A72 5G and Galaxy A72 4G. Not much is known about the Galaxy A72 5G besides its rumored 90Hz display and in-display fingerprint scanner. As for the Galaxy A72 4G, the latest leak suggests it will feature a 6.7-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 64MP primary shooter, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, an IP67 rating, and a 5,000mAh battery. Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed the launch date yet, both phones are believed to be unveiled later this month.

