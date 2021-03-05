XDA Forums are now open for Redmi Note 10 Pro, Realme X7, Galaxy A32, Galaxy F62, Moto G30 and more

There’s been a flurry of new smartphone launches in the last couple of weeks, with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung bringing their latest budget and mid-range options to the market. To help owners get the most out of their devices and to stay on top of the latest trends and developments, we have opened up XDA forums for several new smartphones. The list includes both recently launched devices as well a couple of devices that were launched a while ago including the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Realme X7 series, Galaxy F62, Moto E 2020, Moto G10, Moto G30, Galaxy A32 4G, and more.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro was recently launched in India as part of the Redmi Note 10 series. Of all three devices, the Redmi Note 10 Pro appears to be the most attractive option as it strikes a sweet balance between specs and price. You get a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 64MP primary camera, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi Note phones have always garnered tremendous community support on XDA forums and that’s likely going to be the case with the Redmi Note 10 Pro as well.

Redmi Note 10 Pro XDA Forums

Realme X7 series

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro were launched in India last month to take on Xiaomi’s Mi 10i. The Realme X7 packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, up to 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, a 64MP primary camera, and a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The Realme X7 Pro on the other hand has a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, MediTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charger.

Realme X7 XDA Forums ||| Realme X7 Pro XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and A32 5G

The Galaxy A32 4G and 5G are pretty much identical, save for a couple of differences. The Galaxy A32 4G variant has a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 64MP primary shooter, a 5,00mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The 5G model, on the other hand, has a slightly bigger 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED 60Hz display, a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP primary shooter, and a side-mounted fingerprints scanner, with the rest of the hardware being the same as its 4G counterpart.

Galaxy A32 4G XDA Forums ||| Galaxy A32 5G XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung grabbed headlines when it launched the Galaxy F62 last month with a monster 7,000mAh battery. The rest of the specifications are just as impressive with the device packing a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC, a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Galaxy F62 XDA Forums

Moto G30 and Moto G10

The Moto G30 and Moto G10 are the latest budget-oriented smartphones from Lenovo-owned company. The Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Moto G10 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 48MP primary camera.

Moto G30 XDA Forums ||| Moto G10 XDA Forums

Moto E 2020

The Moto E 2020 was launched last year alongside the Moto G Fast as an entry-level offering. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 chipset, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, a 13MP camera in a dual-camera setup, and a 3,550mAh battery.

Moto E 2020 XDA Forums

Sony Xperia Pro

The Xperia Pro is perhaps one of the most eccentric smartphones from Sony yet. It’s primarily aimed at professional photographers and broadcaster and doubles as a 4K camera monitor and a 5G phone. It features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, a trio of 12MP cameras, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery, IP68 rating, and a micro HDMI port.

Sony Xperia Pro XDA Forums

Honor V40

The Honor V40 is the first smartphone from Honor after it became an independent brand. So far it’s only available in China, but should be arriving in international markets in the coming months. In terms of specifications, it packs a 6.72-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 5oMP primary camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Honor V40 XDA Forums

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei’s 2nd gen foldable goes head to head against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, featuring an 8-inch foldable OLED display, a 6.45-inch outer display, Kirin 9000 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, 8GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Huawei X2 XDA Forums