XDA Forums are here for the Redmi Note 10T, Samsung Galaxy F22/M32, OPPO Reno 6, and more!

Since we launched XDA forums for the iQOO 7 series, Moto G20, Pixel 6, and more in May, many new phones have arrived on the market. In this update, we are opening up XDA forums for nine recently released smartphones: iQOO Z3, JioPhone Next, OPPO Reno 6 series, Realme Narzo series, Redmi Note 10T, Galaxy F22, and Galaxy M32.

Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 10T in India on June 20. It’s essentially a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G that’s available in China and Europe and already exists in India under the alias of POCO M3 Pro 5G. In terms of specifications, it is expected to pack a 6.5-inch LCD 90Hz panel, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, a 64MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

iQOO Z3

The iQOO Z3 is the latest mid-range contender from Vivo’s spin-off brand iQOO. It goes against the likes of the Mi 10i 5G, Realme 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord CE in the ever-crowded Indian market, with an impressive hardware package that includes a 6.58-inch LCD 120Hz panel, Snapdragon 786G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, a 64MP ISOCEL GW3 primary camera, a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and Andriod 11.

JioPhone Next

Last month Reliance Jio made headlines when it unveiled the JioPhone Next, an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone developed in partnership with Google. Although we’re still awaiting details on the exact pricing and specifications, there’s no doubt the phone has the potential to be a game-changer as it aims to reach 300 million Indian users who are still using a 2G phone.

OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro

After launching the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in China back in May, OPPO finally brought its new lineup to India this week. With the Reno 6 series, OPPO looks to dabble into the affordable flagship space, taking on the likes of the Realme X7 Max, Mi 11X, and iQOO 7. It has powerful specs, too. You get a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz panel, MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, quad camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the regular Reno 6 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, triple camera, a smaller 4,300mAh battery, with the rest of the spec sheet the same as the Pro model.

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme recently added two new models to its Realme Narzo 30 series: the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G. Save for the chipset, memory, and charging support, both phones are pretty much identical. The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD 90Hz panel, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB RAM, triple cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The cheaper 4G model uses MediaTek’s Helio G95 SoC, has 4GB RAM, and tops out at 18W for charging.

Samsung Galaxy F22

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is the latest budget-friendly addition in the Galaxy F series. It’s quite aggressively priced and packs serious punch, offering a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED 90Hz panel, MediaTek G80 chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, a quad camera setup headlines by a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor, and a massive 6,000mAh battery at a starting price of just ₹12,499.

Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 was launched late last month as a direct successor to the last year’s Galaxy M31s. Except for a few changes, it’s identical to the Galaxy F22. It offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 4GB/6GB RAM, a 64MP primary camera, a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.

