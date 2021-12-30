XDA forums are now open for the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Realme GT Master Edition

Xiaomi’s flagships garner a fair bit of attention in the third-party development scene each year and we don’t expect things to change in the coming year. While the company’s new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are yet to make their way to international markets, we’re sure a lot of you are looking forward to getting your hands on the devices and unlocking their true potential with custom ROMs and other modifications. That’s why we’re glad to announce that XDA forums are now open for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 & Xiaomi 12 Pro

The new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are full-blown flagships featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM , and up to 256GB storage. The devices feature large, high refresh rate AMOLED displays, impressive camera hardware, and large batteries with insane fast charging capabilities.

On the software front, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro run MIUI 13 out of the box, but we expect third-party development for the devices to kick off as soon as they go on sale internationally. So, if you’re in the market for a new flagship and have been eyeing the new phones from Xiaomi, you should head on over to our forums (linked below) and engage in discussions with like-minded individuals to see what our community has to say about Xiaomi’s latest offerings. To learn more about the devices, check out our launch post.

Xiaomi 12 XDA Forums || Xiaomi 12 Pro XDA Forums

Realme GT Master Edition

Along with Xiaomi’s latest flagships, we’ve also set up a forum for the Realme GT Master Edition. The Master Edition variant of the flagship Realme GT targets the mid-range segment and features a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

The device comes with a 64MP primary camera and 65W SuperDart fast charging support. If you own a Realme GT Master Edition, head over to our forums from the link below to keep track of third-party development for the device.

Realme GT Master Edition XDA Forums