XDA forums are open for the OPPO Find N, Moto Edge X30, Realme 8i, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

OPPO just announced the Find N, the company’s first foldable phone to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s a compact foldable that opens up into a tablet and comes with high-end specifications. While the OPPO Find N is unique in its own way, Motorola announced the Moto Edge X30 last week making it the first phone with the all-new Snapdragon Gen 1 chip. Samsung also announced its budget-oriented Galaxy Tab A8 this week with a UniSOC chipset.

If you’re interested in any of these devices we mentioned above including the Realme 8i which was launched a few months back and want to know more about various aspects of them including custom ROMs, kernels, mods, or just involve in discussions with like-minded individuals, you can now do it on the XDA forums! We’re glad to announce that XDA forums for the OPPO Find N, Moto Edge X30, Realme 8i, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 are now open.

OPPO Find N

The OPPO Find N is the company’s first foldable smartphone that comes in a compact form factor. It has a 5.5-inch cover display that opens up into a tablet in the landscape orientation with a large 7.1-inch LTPO 120Hz panel. It’s got the Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood and has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary shooter. OPPO has managed to cram in a 4500mAh battery into the phone despite the fact that it’s smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s also cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starting at 7,699 Yuan that roughly translates to about $1,200.

OPPO Find N XDA Forums

Moto Edge X30

The Moto Edge X30 is the first smartphone in the world to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. It’s the most recent mobile chipset manufactured by Qualcomm and is the successor to the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Edge X30 is a flagship not just in terms of the chipset under the hood but also in other aspects. It’s got a 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and a whopping 60MP front-facing camera.

Moto Edge X30 Forums

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung is one of the only manufacturers still making Android tablets, especially ones on a budget. The Galaxy tab A8 is the latest offering from Samsung in the affordable category. It’s quite basic though and the specifications aren’t very promising. It’s got a UniSOC T618 chipset with a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display. There’s a single 8MP camera on the rear and the tablet is powered by a 7,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Forums

Realme 8i

The Realme 8i was unveiled a few months back and is a decent mid-range offering from the brand. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC along with a 6.6-inch Full hD+ panel in the display department. The rear houses a 50MP primary camera and a set of 2MP cameras for macro and depth. There’s a 5,000mAh battery that powers all the components.

Realme 8i Forums

Head over to your device forum and join the discussion with thousands of other users!