We’ve opened forums for POCO X3 Pro, Moto G50, Moto G100, Red Magic 6, Black Shark 4, and Samsung Galaxy M12

Springtime is always busy for new smartphone releases, and this year has been no different. This year, we’ve opened up new XDA forums for several new devices, including the OnePlus 9 series, and now we’re opening up more places for you to discuss your favorite smartphones. The new list of phones to join the XDA forums includes the POCO X3 Pro, Moto G50, Moto G100, Red Magic 6, Black Shark 4 series, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

POCO X3 Pro

The POCO X3 Pro was announced only a few days ago, offering mid-range specs at an affordable price. The device features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage (expandable to 1TB), and a 5160mAh battery. The device also sports a quad-camera setup and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro Forums

Nubia Red Magic 6

The Red Magic 6 series was announced for global markets earlier this month but isn’t going on sale until next month. The Red Magic 6 is the more “tame” version in the series, but even then, it’s still a powerhouse. It offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5050mAh battery with 66W charging support. It also includes a triple-camera setup and a built-in active cooling fan, so you can game for hours and hours. If you’re planning on picking one of these up soon, then keep an eye out on the XDA forums for mods and custom kernels to supercharge performance even further.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Forums

Black Shark 4

The Black Shark 4 is another gaming phone on the list that was recently introduced in China. It offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and a 4500mAh battery. It also supports 120W fast charging, so you’ll be able to refill your battery in the time it takes you to take a brisk walk around your neighborhood.

Black Shark 4 Forums

Black Shark 4 Pro

The Black Shark 4 Pro is like the Black Shark 4 but turned up to 11. That means the Pro model features a variant with up to 16GB RAM and includes a Snapdragon 888 chip. The device also features a triple-camera setup, headlined by a main 64MP sensor. That should keep gamers plenty occupied with the beefy 4500mAh battery.

Black Shark 4 Pro Forums

Samsung Galaxy M12

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is a budget phone with a 90Hz display, 6000mAh battery, and an affordable price tag. It includes a 6.5-inch display, Exynos 850 processor, and up to 6GB RAM. The Galaxy M12 comes in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base model is priced at ₹10,999, while the top model is priced at ₹13,499. This budget phone is bound to get a ton of love on the XDA forums given that it’s likely packed to the brim with preloaded apps and ads.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Forums

Motorola Moto G100/Edge S

Motorola expanded its popular Moto G line with the Moto G100, a flagship device that’s a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S introduced in China earlier this year. The device features a Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The most exciting thing about the device is it supports Motorola’s Ready For connectivity suite, which is similar to Samsung’s DeX.

Moto G100/Edge S Forums

Motorola Moto G50

The last phone for us to talk about is the Moto G50 from Motorola. Sporting a 90Hz display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480, the Moto G50 is a low-priced 5G phone that’s available in Europe. While it only has a 720p resolution display, it does come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a microSD card slot — all features that many will appreciate. Like the other phones in this article, the Moto G50 runs Android 11 out of the box. Given its low price and European availability, we expect this phone to have some decent XDA forums activity.

Moto G50 Forums

March may be nearly over, but that doesn’t mean new phones won’t be launching soon. We’re past the biggest phone launch stretch, but keep an eye out on the Portal for when we open up new XDA forums.