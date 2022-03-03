XDA Forums are now open for the Realme GT 2 series, Moto Edge Plus, and POCO X4 Pro

Several Android OEMs showcased their latest devices over the last couple of days. Realme announced its highly-anticipated Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO launched its mid-range POCO X4 Pro, and Motorola debuted its flagship Moto Edge Plus 2022. As the title suggests, we’ve now opened up XDA forums for all these devices, giving prospective buyers and developers a place to engage in discussions, collaborate on custom development projects, and share tips and tricks related to the new models.

Realme GT 2 & Realme GT 2 Pro

The all-new Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro offer flagship-level hardware at a relatively affordable price. The vanilla model packs a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and 65W fast charging support. It features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM And 512GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and 65W fast charging support. The device also offers a triple camera setup with the same 50MP IMX766 primary camera, a better 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 150-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter. With these specifications, we believe that the Realme GT 2 Pro can easily secure a place in our list of the best Android smartphones for 2022.

Realme GT 2 XDA Forums || Realme GT 2 Pro XDA Forums

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Like the Realme GT 2 Pro, the new Motorola Edge Plus is a flagship phone featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch OLED display with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 30W wired/15W wireless fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge Plus also features a similar rear-facing camera setup as the Realme GT 2 Pro, consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, it packs an impressive 60MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device runs Motorola’s My UX based on Android 12 out of the box.

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) XDA Forums

POCO X4 Pro

Lastly, the POCO X4 Pro is a mid-range phone featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It packs a triple camera setup on the back with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

Other noteworthy features include dual speakers, an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. The POCO X4 Pro runs MIUI 13 for POCO based on Android 11 out of the box.

POCO X4 Pro XDA Forums