XDA forums are open for the Realme GT Neo 2 and Honor 60

Early last month, Realme launched its affordable flagship phone — the Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The GT Neo 2 is a well-rounded smartphone with a major emphasis on performance thanks to the very capable Snapdragon 870 SoC. It also comes with a unique design and a colorway that makes it stand out from other generic smartphones. Speaking of unique-looking smartphones, the Honor 60 has recently leaked giving us a glimpse of the shimmery back and an almost bezel-less front with aggressive curves.

If you are interested in either of the two phones and want to discuss your take with others, we’re pleased to announce that XDA forums for the Realme GT Neo 2 and the Honor 60 are now open! If you want to know about the development scene for the devices, be it with regards to unlocking the bootloader, installing custom ROMs, etc., or you just want to share your home screen setup, the XDA forums are where you should be headed!

Realme GT Neo 2

The Realme GT Neo 2 is a minor upgrade over the Realme GT Neo, featuring a slightly updated design, a bigger display, a Qualcomm SoC, and a larger battery. On the front, it flaunts a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Realme GT Neo opted for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Realme GT Neo 2 packs a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It looks unique and is surely one of the best phones launched by Realme in the recent past when you look at the value it offers.

Realme GT Neo 2 XDA Forums

Honor 60

The Honor 60 isn’t official yet but we’ve already started seeing renders and leaked specifications of the device. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus and might pack in a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 4800mAh battery. Rumors also suggest that the phone will have support for up to 66W fast charging. The primary camera on the rear might be a 108MP shooter. The Honor 60 is launching very soon so we should be getting the confirmed specs of the device a few hours after publishing this article.

Honor 60 XDA Forums

No matter which device you have, the XDA forums are where you’ll find like-minded people discussing various aspects of it so head over to the forums and join the discussion!