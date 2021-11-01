Join XDA forums for the Redmi Note 11 series, Huawei Watch GT 3, Xperia Pro-I

As expected, Techctober was choke-full of smartphone announcements. While the Pixel 6 was obviously the biggest launch of October, there were multiple intriguing launches towards the end of the month. Xiaomi unveiled its latest Redmi Note 11 series, Huawei launched a pair of smartwatches with HarmonyOS 2.1, and Sony refreshed its Xperia Pro lineup with a new model.

We’re happy to announce that XDA forums are now open for all three devices mentioned above.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series

Last week, Xiaomi introduced the new Redmi Note 11 series, featuring the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the most feature-packed of the trio, offering up to 120W fast charging support that claims to fully charge the phone in under 15 minutes. The Redmi Note 11 Pro isn’t too different from the Pro+, with two only differing in the areas of charging speed, battery, and the SoC. Finally, the Redmi Note 11 5G is the cheapest offering in the new lineup, packing a 6.6-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For more details, be sure to check out our launch coverage of the Redmi Note 11 series.

Huawei Watch GT 3

The Huawei Watch GT 3 is a modified version of the Chinese Huawei Watch 3. The smartwatch comes in 46mm and 42mm sizes and runs HarmonyOS 2.1. Both models feature an AMOLED display, an array of sensors, GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and wireless charging.

Sony Xperia Pro-I

The newly unveiled Sony Xperia Pro-I is a direct successor to the last year’s Xperia Pro. At $1800, the Xperia Pro-I is one of the most expensive non-foldable phones out there. But Sony says it’s not aimed at mainstream consumers but rather at professional photographers and creators. The phone’s main highlight is its camera hardware, featuring a 12MP primary camera with a massive 1.0-inch sensor and two 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto shooters.

