XDA Forums are now open for the Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi 12X, OnePlus Nord 2T, and Cricket Dream 5G

Over the years, XDA forums have become an invaluable resource for power users to unlock the true potential of their smartphones. They provide a centralized place for millions of smartphone owners to share tips and tricks, troubleshoot issues, and collaborate on custom development projects. Last month, we added XDA forums for the Vivo X80, Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, and Pixel Watch. Today we’re pleased to announce the addition of four new devices.

XDA forums are now open for the Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi 12X, Cricket Dream 5G, and OnePlus Nord 2T.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11, codenamed spes/spesn, was announced earlier in February this year — not to be confused with the Chinese Redmi Note 11 or the Redmi Note 11 4G. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz panel, Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 (spes/spesn) XDA Forums

Xiaomi 12X

Announced in March alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 vanilla model, the Xiaomi 12X is an affordable flagship smartphone with powerful specs. It flaunts a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage, a 50MP + 13MP + 5MP rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support.

Xiaomi 12X XDA Forums

OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T is the mid-cycle “T” refresh to last year’s OnePlus Nord 2. It retains the essence of the previous model while adding some key upgrades such as a faster charging speed and a speedier chipset. The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTeks’ Dimensity 1300 SoC and offers 80W fast charging support, a step up from the 65W provided by the Nord 2. Barring these differences, the new model isn’t a massive upgrade over the original, as Adam noted in his review.

OnePlus Nord 2T XDA Forums

Cricket Dream 5G

The Cricket Dream 5G is a budget Android smartphone coming directly from the US carrier Cricket Wireless. As far as specs are concerned, we’re looking at a 6.82-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, 4GB RAM, and a 4,750mAh battery.

Cricket Dream 5G XDA Forums