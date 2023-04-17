We've seen a lot of smartphones released over the past couple of months, with some that could eventually end up being on our list for best Android phones of 2023. Per usual, we've been covering all the news surrounding these devices, but have also opened forums for some of these handsets as well. Just in case you're interested learning more or discussing the handset with the XDA community, we have opened XDA forums for the Asus ROG Phone 7 series, Motorola Edge 40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A34, and Poco F5.

Asus ROG Phone 7 / Phone 7 Ultimate

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series launched last week and has the potential to become one of the best gaming smartphones released this year. In our ROG Phone 7 Ultimate review, the handset performed like a champ, offering the best gaming experience out right now.

Asus ROG Phone 7 / Phone 7 Ultimate XDA forums

Motorola Edge 40 Pro / Moto X40 (China)

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro / Moto X40 are the company's latest flagship smartphones offering an impressive design, powerful processor, and fantastic display that has a refresh rate that goes up to 165Hz. The handset made its launch in Asia as the Moto X40 and later made its international release as the Edge 40 Pro. There is no word of a US release, but a similar handset should arrive stateside sometime this year.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro / Moto X40 forums

Samsung Galaxy A34

The Galaxy A34 is a mid-range smartphone offering plenty of power under the hood, a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple camera array, and large 5,000mAh battery. For the most part, this handset looks quite modern, and should be a great option for someone on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy A34 forums

Xiaomi Poco F5 / Redmi Note 12 Turbo (China)

A device that not only has a beautiful design, but also features a large 6.67 inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Although it's currently only available in China as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, a wider release is speculated that should arrive as the Xiaomi Poco F5.

Xiaomi Poco F5 / Redmi Note 12 Turbo forums