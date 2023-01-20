Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagships - the Galaxy S23 series. The company has confirmed that it will host a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, and we expect them to unveil the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra during the event. In preparation for the launch, we've also opened forums for these devices so you can discuss everything about the upcoming Galaxy S series flagships with fellow prospective buyers.

The Korean OEM is also expected to refresh its mid-range Galaxy A lineup in the near future, with the Galaxy A54 leading the way. If you're interested in the fifth generation A series and want to involve in discussions with like-minded individuals, you can now do it on the XDA forums. Last but not least, we're glad to announce that XDA forums for the Galaxy M52 5G, RedMagic 8 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro Plus are now open as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 family

While Samsung has yet to unveil its latest flagship phone, we've learned quite a bit about it through a number of leaks. According to rumors, the Galaxy S23 family will feature a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset tailormade for the series. The devices will run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box, and they will come in several cool colorways.

With Unpacked coming up very soon, you can expect a lot more coverage of everything Samsung is launching at this event here on the XDA Portal. The Galaxy S23 is shaping up to be one of Samsung's biggest phone launches ever. Join the forums and start discussing the phone before the event!

XDA forums: Samsung Galaxy S23 || Galaxy S23 Plus || Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Along with Samsung's latest flagships, we've also set up a forum for the Galaxy A54 5G. While the phone isn't official yet, but we've already started seeing renders and leaked specifications of the device. The device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC and might pack in a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Rumors also suggest that the phone will have support for up to 25W wired fast charging for its 5,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G XDA forums

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Galaxy M series is known for its value proposition, and the 2021's Galaxy M52 5G is no different in that regard. This is the first phone from the M family to offer a 120Hz screen. Other notable highlights of the phone include a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a triple camera headlined by a 64MP f/1.8 sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, and 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G XDA forums

RedMagic 8 Pro

Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro is one of the first smartphones in the world to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It's the most recent top end mobile chipset manufactured by Qualcomm and is the successor to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. The RedMagic 8 Pro is a gaming flagship not just in terms of the chipset under the hood but also in other aspects. It's got a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a whopping 16GB of RAM. The device also features a 20,000 RPM fan with an updated ten-layer cooling system for optimal thermal performance during extended gaming sessions.

RedMagic 8 Pro XDA forums

Vivo X90 Pro Plus

Back in November last year, Vivo shook up the affordable flagship segment with three beasts: the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. All of them pack top-tier hardware and affordable price tags. While we didn’t get our hands on the regular or the Pro variant, we did get hold of its more powerful sibling, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, and came away impressed with its camera capabilities. Be sure to check out our in-depth performance review if you haven’t already.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus XDA forums