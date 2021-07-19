XDA Forums are here for the Steam Deck, Red Magic 6R, Moto G Stylus 5G, and more!

There haven’t been many smartphone launches in the last few weeks that really stood out. Qualcomm recently announced a new phone called the “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders” (yup, that’s the actual name), and we also saw Motorola release two derivative phones in the Motorola Defy 2021 and Moto G Stylus 5G. The one handheld device that really grabbed our attention recently is Valve’s Steam Deck, a portable, Switch-like gaming PC.

In a bid to make it easier for potential and existing users to find all the latest updates and news about their device, get started with aftermarket development, and connect with fellow device owners, we are opening up XDA forums for five new phones, including the three above we just mentioned, and the new portable PC from Valve.

XDA forums are now open for the Valve Steam Deck, Motorola Defy (2021), Moto G Stylus 5G, Red Magic 6R, T Mobile REVVL V+ 5G, and the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.

Steam Deck

Handheld gaming computers have never really taken off for a combination of reasons including lack of portability, poor battery life, poor thermal management, lackluster hardware, subpar software, and high price. Valve’s Steam Deck seems to solve most of these problems, what with its 7-inch display, advertised hours of battery life, custom AMD APU, Valve’s SteamOS with its Proton compatibility layer, and starting price of $399.

People are understandably excited by the product, and thanks to the apparent openness of the hardware (Valve has said that they aren’t locking down the hardware to the company’s software), we’d imagine people will try to tinker and mod the Steam Deck. If that describes you, then join the newly opened XDA Forums for the device!

Steam Deck Forums

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

Qualcomm’s “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders” is such a niche phone, and its unconventional name makes that quite clear. At $1499, it’s far more expensive than your average flagship, though it does come with a few extras like high-end TWS earbuds. But if you consider yourself a Snapdragon fan and don’t mind the price, you will be able to buy one for yourself sometime in August in select markets.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders Forums

Motorola Defy 2021

Last month, Motorola revived its Defy brand with the launch of the Motorola Defy 2021. It’s a tough phone built to survive conditions such as exposure to extreme temperatures, repeated drops, a plunge in a pool, and so on. However, its under-the-hood hardware is nothing to get excited about. You get a standard 6.5-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, 4GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Still, if durability is what you’re looking for, then your options are pretty narrow.

Motorola Defy (2021) Forums

Moto G Stylus 5G

The Moto G Stylus 5G is essentially a 5G version of the Moto G Stylus that was launched at CES earlier this year. It comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, a triple camera setup, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and of course, stylus and 5G support.

Moto G Stylus 5G Forums

Red Magic 6R

The Red Magic 6R is the latest gaming-focused flagship from Nubia. It has the same top-tier hardware as the Red Magic 6 series but has less of a gaming aesthetic in favor of a more industrial design. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display, the Snapdragon 888, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Red Magic 6R Forums

T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G

The T-Mobile REVVL V+ is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the U.S. — and it’s a pretty decent one, too. For $199 (or $8.40 a month for 24 months), you get a massive 6.84-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, triple rear cameras, and a big 5,000mAh battery.

T Mobile REVVL V+ 5G Forums