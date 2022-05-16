XDA forums now open for Vivo X80, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 6a, and Google Pixel Watch

Phone manufacturers have been busy at work lately. Recently, we added subforums for the OnePlus 10R, Nord N20, Realme GT Neo 3, and Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro. Today we’re opening up spaces for some of our favorite new devices — including ones revealed during Google I/O 2022. These include the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch. In their dedicated spaces, you will be able find relevant news and updates, discuss related topics, and exchange some of the lesser-known tips.

Vivo X80

The Vivo X80 launched last month, and it’s a great pick for those looking for a middle-range price tag. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1500nits peak brightness. MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip powers this device up, and its base model includes 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 12 and has an Origin OS skin.

Vivo X80 XDA Forums

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro is the more powerful version of the X80 series — as its name suggests. It has four rear-facing cameras including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV main sensor, a 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope camera. As for the display, it packs a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1500nits peak brightness.

Vivo X80 Pro XDA Forums

Google Pixel 6a

We had been hearing rumors about the Pixel 6a for months. Google finally revealed this phone officially during its I/O 2022 event. The phone shares a lot with the existing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, it comes with a more affordable price tag that makes it appealing to even more audiences. It has a 6.1-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by the Google Tensor chip.

Google Pixel 6a XDA Forums

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro

We don’t know much about the Pixel 7 lineup — as Google only teased it briefly during I/O 2022. We got a clear look on the two phones’ designs, which features very prominent rear-facing camera sensors. Apart from that, there’s not much we can tell about their specifications, since the company was pretty vague about them.

Google Pixel 7 XDA Forums

Google Pixel 7 Pro XDA Forums

Google Pixel Watch

Just like the Pixel 7 series, Google also teased the upcoming first-gen Pixel Watch. It has a rounded design with relatively thick bezels and will likely run Wear OS. Rumors point at the possibility of it utilizing an outdated chip as well.

Google Pixel Watch XDA Forums