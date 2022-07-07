XDA forums now available for the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12s, and Asus ROG Phone 6 series

In terms of new smartphone releases, this week was absurd, with several new devices arriving from Xiaomi and Asus. Xiaomi announced four new handsets, three of which have new XDA forums for these devices. Asus also announced its ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. We are happy to announce that XDA forums for both phones are also now open.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

When you first see the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, it’s undeniably making a statement. Its bold style and massive camera on the rear of the phone make it easy to distinguish it from a sea of smartphones. The flagship device not only features good looks but also has a top-of-the-line processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and a new 3D cooling system inside the phone to keep things cool.

The smartphone also has a large 6.73-inch adaptive 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and native 10-bit color. You can head to the forums to learn more about the phone by clicking the link below.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra XDA Forums

Xiaomi 12S Pro

The Xiaomi 12S Pro is the little sibling to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but by no means is it a slouch and can easily hold its own. The Xiaomi 12S Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, with internal storage of up to 512GB. The handset has a large 6.73-inch 120Hz 2K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

The handset supports 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It will also have a large 4,600mAh battery with a triple camera setup that uses a 50MP sensor for each lens. If your interest has been piqued, head to our forums.

Xiaomi 12S Pro XDA Forums

Xiaomi 12S

The Xiaomi 12S features the same design and features as the Xiaomi 12S Pro but comes in a much smaller package. The Xiaomi 12S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, will have up to 12GB RAM, and internal storage of up to 512GB. It has a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. Despite its smaller size, it packs a large battery, coming in at 4,500mAh. The phone will support 67W wired charging, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

While it might be smaller, it sure packs quite a punch. Check out our forums if you’re curious to see what others think about the handset.

Xiaomi 12S XDA Forums

Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series doesn’t break the mold in gaming smartphones, but it certainly offers a lot regarding its specifications. Both phones are nearly identical, with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and making use of a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired charging.

What distinguishes the two is that the ROG Phone 6 will top out at 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro will max out at 18GB LPDDR5 RAM. The ROG Phone 6 Pro will also have a ROG Vision color PMOLED (Passive Matrix) display on the rear, whereas the ROG Phone 6 will instead have an RGB logo that can be customized. If these handsets sound like something you’d be interested in, take a peek at our forums.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro XDA Forums