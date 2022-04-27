XDA is hiring writers, editors and reviewers – come and join the team!

XDA is hiring! This is a super exciting time to join the team as we’re thriving and adding many people in a variety of roles to help us build the next generation of XDA. Over the past two years, our team has expanded in areas of coverage – we now cover more than just Android and have plans to expand even further – and in terms of great people, and now we’re looking for more awesome people to join our growing ranks!

Over the coming months, our coverage will expand beyond just Mobile (which we expanded to cover all things Apple in 2020), and Computing (which we launched successfully last year), to Home, Auto, Gaming, and far more! We’re going to be increasing the number of guides, how-tos, explainers, and buyers’ guides we write to help everyone get a better handle on the products they own and the ones they plan to buy in the future.

All of this means we have some new full-time and senior roles to fill, as well as many freelance roles around the world in a host of areas. There’s never been a better time to join the XDA team, so let’s dig into the key roles we have available!

Full-time roles:

Mobile Section Editor: Are you a mobile superstar? Do you know the industry like it’s the back of your hand, you’re based in the US with great contacts and relationships, and eager to drive XDA’s mobile coverage going forward? Mobile is the bread and butter of what we’ve done for years at XDA and this role gives you the opportunity to help shape the next generation of that coverage. We’ve got some big plans for mobile, which need a great leader and organizer to help bring them to reality. See more and apply here!

News Editor: We’re looking for someone great to help lead our global news coverage. The right person has deep knowledge of all areas of our coverage – including mobile, computing and home – and understands how to run an efficient, fast-paced news environment based in multiple timezones. If you’ve got at least 3 years of news experience in the tech industry, this is the job for you! Apply for the News Writer role at the following link and the right candidate will be pushed forward for the News Editor role! Apply for this role here!

Freelance roles:

Product Reviewer: We’re looking for several product reviewers to join our expanding team. If you have experience reviewing technology and want to expand your portfolio / be part of the XDA team, we want to hear from you! You must be based in the US, and you must have experience in this role. We pay competitive per-post rates and the right candidate could secure a long-term full-time role with us so be sure to apply for this role now!

Chromebook / Chrome OS Writer: If you live and breathe all things Chrome, Chrome OS, and Chromebooks, we want you to help expand our growing coverage of this nascent ecosystem. The role will entail reviewing Chromebooks, writing guides on the entire ecosystem, and covering news and this could lead to a full-time role in the future for the right candidate as well. Apply to be our Chrome expert now!

Editorial Features Writer: Do you follow the news, have an opinion, and wish you had a platform to share these opinions? Are you comfortable writing short and long-form, or want to provide deeper analysis on a topic that you’re an expert on? The new Editorial Features writer role is perfect for you and we have competitive per-post rates just waiting for the right candidate. Find out more and apply!

How To Tutorials Guide Writer: Do you have a passion for helping people? Know the ins and outs of technology and want to share this knowledge with people while helping them make their lives better? Our new Tutorials Writer role is perfect for you and we have a lot of work available for several candidates. If this sounds like the dream job for you, find out more and apply here!

Buying Guides Writer: Do you know how to pick the perfect phone, accessory, product, or service, or know how to research and separate the good from the bad? The Buying Guides Writer role is perfect for you as we have a large amount of work available at very competitive per post rates. If you’re ready to share your knowledge with the world, this is the job for you so apply now!

We’ll be posting plenty of other jobs in the coming days so be sure to check out our jobs page for all the available listings! There’s never been a better time to join the XDA team, and we’re waiting for your application now!