When it comes to macro pads for your computer, there are a lot to choose from that run the gamut from the most basic numberpads and OSU accessories to high-end tools prized by artists and streamers. The Xencelabs Quick Keys falls into that latter category with its premium price tag and sturdy build. If you’re looking to upgrade your desktop setup, the Quick Keys is a solid choice.

Xencelabs Quick Keys Professional Pick Top-tier macro pad, top-tier price 8.5 / 10 The Xencelabs Quick Keys may cost $100, but it's one of the best macro pads on the market. With 5 layers and 8 keys, you have 40 custom keys at your disposal for every program you use. Pros Buttery smooth detentless rotary dial

OLED screen to display button functions Cons Dial speed can be tricky to get right

Buttons are kind of mushy $100 at Amazon $100 at B&H $100 at Xencelabs

Price, specs, and availability

The Xencelabs Quick Keys costs $100 and you can find it on either Amazon or grab it directly from the Xencelabs site. It weighs in at 142 grams and measures approximately 6.2 by 2.5 by .5 inches. It connects to your computer via either a USB Bluetooth dongle or directly through the USB-C port which is also used for charging.

Xencelabs Quick Keys Buttons 8 Switches Membrane Dials 1 Layers 5 Software Custom Display OLED Resolution 256 x 64 Weight 142 g Dimensions 6.2 x 2.46 x 0.47 inches Battery 1950mAh Charge time 1.5 hours Connection USB-C/Bluetooth OS Windows, Mac, Linux

What I like

I really love that the Xencelabs Quick Keys feels like a premium device despite its all-plastic construction. I’ve never felt like I had to be careful with it. Its weight combined with a non-slip rubber surface on the bottom ensures that it stays in place on your desk or wherever you’re working. The Quick Keys also ships with a hard-shell case and all the cables and dongles you need to start working with it right away.

Although the black-and-white OLED screen's resolution is closer to a dot-matrix display than the full-color icons you’d get on a Stream Deck, this is a vital and welcome feature. Most macro pads don’t have anything printed on their keys, so you end up having to memorize what each one does for whichever program you’re using at the time. The screen not only obviates that issue but also makes having multiple layers so much easier.

And having those layers is nice. Macro pads tend to have one function per button per program. The Quick Keys pad gives you five groups of eight that you can cycle through with a button next to the display, and four functions for the dial you can change with a button in the middle of the dial. To keep you from getting lost during all of that, the buttons are all dynamically labeled, and the dial has different colored LEDs for each function.

As an example, I spend a lot of time on Firefox. I have one set of eight buttons set up for general browsing tasks like forward, back, and open and close tabs. I have another set that’s just for working in Google Docs and our CMS. I have another one that’s set up for media controls on YouTube. And there are still two layers I don’t have anything set up for because 40 is a lot of custom buttons. As for the dial functions, one is to scroll, another is to zoom, another is to cycle through open tabs, and the fourth one is still unset.

Underpinning all of this customization is a very well-made app. In the app, you can set up your Quick Keys to work with specific apps like Photoshop, Blender, or Firefox, or you can fine-tune the global settings that will work everywhere else. Buttons can be set to anything from pressing specific keys on your keyboard to opening applications.

What I don’t like

The Xencelabs Quick Keys macro pad has a lot going on for it, but there are a few places where it misses the mark. One of those areas is the screen. The fact that it has a screen is nice, but the resolution leaves a bit to be desired. I get that the low-res, black-and-white OLED display means that it has a low power draw and a great battery life, but it also limits what can be displayed. I like icons and Unicode. Instead of seeing “Mute,” I want to see 🔇. Granted, this is an emoji, but even with less flashy Unicode like ⏯, it renders with an odd box around the outside of it.

It was also disappointing that there was no way to incline the Quick Keys. Using the Xencelabs app, you can change the orientation of the pad very easily, but sometimes I found myself wanting to have it inclined. Fortunately, if you have a 3D printer, you can find models at both Thingiverse and Printables.

As nice as the Quick Keys feels generally, it’s not a perfect experience. The buttons lack tactility when they’re pressed, and sometimes the dial can be over-aggressive when scrolling. I also don’t think the feel of the buttons is sufficiently different from each other. The top and bottom buttons on each side are unadorned. Of the buttons in the middle, two have a debossed rectangle, and two have an embossed line. Personally, I want the buttons to be more aggressively distinguished so that there’s no doubt which one I’m touching.

Should you buy it

If you’re in the market for a macro pad with a dial, this is the one you should get. Yes, it’s more expensive than a lot of the other options out there, but that’s because it’s made better and it can do more. Many of the macro pads you find on Amazon are just tiny keyboard-looking devices, but the Xencelabs Quick Keys has the look and feel of a professional device that doesn’t just look cool, but actually helps you get work done. It’s a particularly good purchase if you use software that has a lot of keyboard shortcuts (I’m looking at you, Blender) since the Quick Keys can take away some of that burden.

On the other hand, if you use your computer recreationally, or you can’t justify spending $100 on a desktop computer accessory, this might not be for you. There are similar options out there for lower prices. KeebMonkey makes the Megalodon, a 16-key, 3-knob macro pad, for $79, and the XPPen Mini Keydial retails for $50 with one dial and 10 keys. Both support multiple layers, although neither comes with a screen.

If you need a macro pad to make your work easier, the Quick Keys is worth it. If you just want to dip your toes in the macro pad market, start with something cheaper.

You should buy the Xencelabs Quick Keys if:

You need a macro pad with a dial

You want a premium device with dynamic button labels

You should not buy the Xencelabs Quick Keys if:

You're in the market for a budget macro pad

You're not sure if you need a macro pad