XGIMI Aura is a new high-end smart projector with Android TV

Even though TVs might be the defining product category of nearly every CES show, projectors are receiving plenty of attention this year too. Samsung revealed a smart projector with a unique adjustable design yesterday, dubbed ‘The Freestyle,’ and now XGIMI has announced (and released) a super-powered smart projector running Android TV.

XGIMI has already released several projectors with Android TV in the past, such as the Horizon Pro Projector we reviewed in August of last year. The Aura is another high-end model (via Android Headlines), with support for 4K output, HDR10, a bright 2400 ANSI lumen lamp, dual 15W speakers, and 8-point keystone correction. As for the actual ‘smart’ components, there’s a MediaTek MT9629 SoC with a Mali-G52 GPU, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The software is Android TV 10.0, complete with access to the Google Play Store and support for Chromecast mirroring. XGIMI says the projector works well with Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max, and other services, but Netflix doesn’t seem to be officially supported. Netflix has its own unique complicated certification process that blocks it from appearing on less-popular projectors and other devices (it took a while for it to appear on the Google Nest Hub, for example), so you’ll have to sideload the app yourself.

XGIMI says on the product listing, “this space-saving, stylish laser projector utilizes a laser-powered UST projection [17.3-inch] from any wall, remarkable 4K UHD resolution, and insanely bright 2400 ANSI lumens1 to provide you a luxurious TV-like experience — without the TV.”

The XGIMI Aura is already available to purchase from the company’s website for $2,499. That’s definitely a lot of money, but that price range isn’t uncommon for something with 4K support, a 2400 ANSI lumen lamp, and HDR10 support. This is a top-of-the-line projector, even if you take away the Android TV software.