Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE lands in India with Snapdragon 778G and a 10-bit AMOLED display

Following the official debut earlier this month in Europe, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) has now landed on the Indian shores. It joins the Mi 11 Lite 4G that launched in India just three months ago. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is identical to the Mi 11 Lite 4G in many respects, including the design, the camera setup, battery capacity and charging speed, etc. However, it’s the chipset and connectivity where the new model sets itself apart as it packs a much powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and comes with 5G support.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Dimensions and Weight 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.99mm

157g Display 6.55-inch AMOLED

Full HD+

90Hz screen refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

Dolby Vision

HDR10+

DCI-P3 wide color gamut (coverage unspecified) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.2 flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,250 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP f/1.79 primary

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP telemacro f/2.4 Front Camera 16MP f/2.4 Ports USB Type-C port

No 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio certification Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Three years of software updates

Four years of Android security updates

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth. The display also offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification, 800nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is just 6.81mm thick and weighs 157g. It also has a near-flat camera module, with the camera bump protruding just 1.77mm from the back.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB flash storage.

The triple camera setup is unchanged from the Mi 11 Lite lineup. You get a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. Meanwhile, a 16MP shooter on the front takes care of the selfie and video calling needs.

The phone packs a 4,250mAh cell that charges via a 33W fast charger. Elsewhere, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes equipped with NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual stereo speakers. On the software front, the phone comes running Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top, with Xiaomi promising three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE starts at ₹26,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and goes up to ₹28,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Launch offers include flat ₹1,500 off on both models during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale and an additional ₹2,000 off through a special bank offer. The phone will be available from Amazon India, Mi.com, and select retailers starting October 2.