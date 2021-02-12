Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra breaks cover with a 120X zoom camera and tiny secondary screen

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra has just unceremoniously leaked in full on YouTube. After launching the regular Mi 11 in Europe, Xiaomi is expected to add a few more devices to the series: the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. While we’ve heard tidbits here and there about the Pro and Ultra models, a Filipino YouTuber by the screen name Tech Buff PH has somehow gotten their hands on what seems to be the real Mi 11 Ultra.

While we can’t fully confirm this leak’s authenticity, it does seem convincing enough to be authentic. The model number shown on the back — M2102K1G — matches a Xiaomi device that recently got certified by India’s BIS and the EU’s EEC Cryptographic Device Database. Trusted Xiaomi tipster kacskrz confirmed that the in-development Xiaomi flagship code-named “star” will have a model name ending in “K1”. Thus, “K1G” may be the global variant of “star.”

Other details seem legit, such as the continuation of the 120X zoom camera as seen in its predecessor, the Mi 10 Ultra, as well as the supposed inclusion of 67W wireless charging, which we previously confirmed was in the works. Also, the fact that the YouTuber shows the alleged Mi 11 Ultra off at multiple angles in real-time, with what looks like a real MIUI 12.5 Global build installed, further lends credence to this leak. With that out of the way, here’s a summary of what Tech Buff PH showed off in his video.

Credits: Tech Buff PH

As you can see, he claims to have two Mi 11 Ultra units, one in black and another in white. Both units have massively raised camera bumps housing a triple camera array, which he says consists of a 50MP main sensor as well as a 48MP wide-angle and 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens. The text on the white model reads “120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera” while the text on the back model reads “120X, 12-120mm, 1:1.95-4.1” — we’re not sure why the text is different, but perhaps one (or both) of these devices is a prototype. In any case, we’re hoping that Xiaomi has upgraded the periscopic zoom lens from 5X optical (as seen on the Mi 10 Ultra) to 10X optical in order to match the impressive optics of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Credits: Tech Buff PH

If this leak is true, then one of the most interesting aspects of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be the tiny secondary display located on the back. We don’t know the specs of this display, but it seems to be able to open almost any app on your phone (though we have no idea why you’d want to do that.) We’re guessing this screen’s purpose is to help with taking selfies from the rear-facing cameras.

Credits: Tech Buff PH

As for the Mi 11 Ultra’s other specs, he mentions that it has a 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display at WQHD+ resolution with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 20MP selfie camera contained within a hole-punch cutout, a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 5,000mAh battery, speakers tuned by Harman/Kardon, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, and charging options including 67W fast wired, 67W fast wireless, and 10W reverse wireless. Many of these specs match the regular Mi 11, with the exceptions of the IP rating, larger battery, and faster wired/wireless charging.

Credits: Tech Buff PH

We’re shocked to see the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra pop up in the hands of a YouTuber so soon. We don’t expect the phone to launch this month, so we weren’t expecting to see a full hands-on leak for another couple of weeks. If a Filipino YouTuber already has one, though, then expect to see a lot more details leak shortly.

Update: Shortly after we published this article, Tech Buff PH’s YouTube video was set to private. You can find a mirror here. We can only guess why the video was taken offline, but we’ll update this article if we find out.

Thanks to @D3ntheman for the tip!