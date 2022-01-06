Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with 120W fast charging support launched in India

The past few months in India have been rather quiet with respect to phone launches. The Redmi Note 11T did make its way to India at the end of 2021 but there was nothing really special about it. However, that’s changing now with the launch of the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Xiaomi reintroduced its ‘i’ series of phones in India with the Mi 10i at the beginning of last year, which offered 5G support and a 108MP camera. Continuing that tradition of introducing new innovations in this series, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is the first phone to come with 120W fast charging in India. It’s accompanied by the more affordable Xiaomi 11i that also charges pretty fast at 67W. Here are all the details about the two devices.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Xiaomi 11i Build Polycarbonate frame with flat edges

Glass back

IP53 Polycarbonate frame

Glass back

IP53 Dimensions & Weight 163.65 x 76.19 x 8.34mm

204g 163.65 x 76.19 x 8.34mm

207g Display 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10

1200 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10

1200 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 920

Mali G68 MC4 GPU MediaTek Dimensity 920

Mali G68 MC4 GPU RAM & Storage 6/8GB RAM

128GB storage

Expandable via microSD 6/8GB RAM

128GB storage

Expandable via microSD Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

120W fast charging 5,160mAh battery

67W fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.89

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.89

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 16MP, f/2.45 16MP, f/2.45 Port(s) USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack

IR Blaster USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack

IR Blaster Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Hi-res certified audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Hi-res certified audio Connectivity Hybrid SIM slot

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth 5.2

5G bands: n40, n77, n78, n1, n3, n5, n8, n28 Hybrid SIM slot

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth 5.2

5G bands: n40, n77, n78, n1, n3, n5, n8, n28 Software MIUI 12.5

Android 11 MIUI 12.5

Android 11 Colors Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green, Purple Mist Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green, Purple Mist

If you went through the specifications of both phones, you would realize that the only difference between the Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is in terms of battery and charging. The standard Xiaomi 11i has a larger 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. But, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge takes it up a notch with 120W fast charging. The battery capacity has been reduced slightly on the HyperCharge variant, though, and you get a 4,500mAh unit. Given the extremely fast charging, the smaller battery size shouldn’t matter too much. After all, Xiaomi claims that you can charge the phone completely from 0-100% in just 15 minutes which is insane.

Apart from that, both phones share the exact same specifications throughout. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC based on the 6nm manufacturing node. It is a mid-range SoC that should ensure great performance on the device. Of course, you also get 5G connectivity with 8 5G bands. The base variant of both devices gets 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a hybrid slot, which means you can either use two SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card.

Another highlight of the Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge is the 108MP primary camera. Of course, Xiaomi has used this sensor on a lot of its phones already so it isn’t something new. But it ensures that the phones are well-rounded in all aspects from performance to cameras to charging. An aspect where Xiaomi has been doing really well on all its upper mid-range devices is the display. The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge don’t disappoint in this regard either. The phones get a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10 support.

The phones adopt flat sides along the edges reminiscent of the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 design. The frame is made of polycarbonate while the back is glass. Xiaomi has opted for a nice-looking design for the Xiaomi 11i series and the color options complement it well. For those wondering, both the 67W charger for the Xiaomi 11i and the 120W charger for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge are provided within the box itself.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 11 and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be available in 5 color variants – Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green, Purple Mist and will be available starting from 12 January 2022. The Xiaomi 11i starts at ₹24,999 for the base variant while the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge starts at ₹26,999. The higher RAM variants are priced at ₹26,999 and ₹28,999, respectively. You will be able to purchase the phones from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and official retail partners.