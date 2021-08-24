Xiaomi’s first global phone without Mi branding could be the Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi’s first phone without its iconic Mi branding in the west could be the Xiaomi 11T series after the company confirmed to XDA-Developers that it was going to be dropping the “Mi” branding from future releases. The 11T series of smartphones is the mid-cycle refresh of the Mi 11 series, though obviously, is dropping the “Mi” part of that. Still, the concept is the same and is something that a lot of companies have done. The first phone to have launched without the Mi branding is the Xiaomi Mix 4, though that’s China-only for now.

The Xiaomi 11T series is another flagship from the company, with the Pro variant reportedly having 120W fast charging capabilities, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 120Hz AMOLED panel. Xiaomi also appears to be readying the release of a regular 11T device, powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T did quite well in markets like India, thanks to their premium design and amazing price to performance ratio. Although the global chip shortage means Xiaomi might not be able to hit the same price points as the last year, the Mi 11T series will most likely be cheaper than some of the more premium flagships on the market. Xiaomi is now the top global smartphone manufacturer, which it has reached thanks to fantastic devices like the Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T.

The Xiaomi 11T’s FCC certification (via GizmoChina) has revealed the rear schematic of the phone, along with the 5G bands that it will support. It runs MIUI 12.5 and has NFC support, along with support for N5, N7, N38, N41, N66, N77, and N78 5G bands. It was expected that it would probably launch with MIUI 12.5, but the addition of NFC is welcome and may not have necessarily been a guarantee.

We have also seen UK-based retailer SmartTeck (via MySmartPrice) seemingly confirm the colors that will be available, though the pricing itself does not necessarily seem to be correct. The Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will seemingly come in the following color and storage variants, according to the listings, and are the same for both models.

Meteorite Gray (8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage)

Moonlight White (8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage)

Celestial Blue (8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage)

The Thailand NBTC filing has confirmed that the naming convention will indeed drop the “Mi” moniker from this particular device, as the marketing name authorized for the Pro model is “Xiaomi 11T Pro”. While obviously, that doesn’t refer to the non-Pro variant, for consistency’s sake, it’s very likely that the company will name the non-Pro variant similarly.

Finally, the company has also announced that it will be hosting a launch event on the 15th of September, though didn’t give any hints about what it would actually be. It’s currently rumored that this is the launch event that we’ll see the 11T series launched at, and it would make sense as it’s the biggest device that Xiaomi is rumored to launching soon.

We promise this will be an exciting moment for all of you! Save the date, don’t miss out! #XiaomiProductLaunch pic.twitter.com/DylGw33XSu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 23, 2021

All in all, the Xiaomi 11T series is just around the corner, and the Pro variant in particular seems like it will have some pretty powerful specifications. There’s not a whole lot known about the regular 11T yet, but it seems that the series itself is due for some major upgrades soon, particularly in the charging department with the inclusion of 120W charging.

Featured image: Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro