Xiaomi’s latest flagship phones offer Dolby Vision, flagship SoCs, and 120W fast charging

Xiaomi today expanded its premium smartphone folio in Europe with the launch of three new smartphones: the Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The new Xiaomi 11T series succeeds the last year’s Mi 10T lineup, while the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE represents a minor refresh over the Mi 11 Lite 5G that came out earlier this year. The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are the show-stoppers here, packing 120Hz displays, powerful SoCs, and capable cameras. They are also the first Xiaomi phones to launch globally without the “Mi” branding.

Xiaomi 11T series and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Specifications

Specifications Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Dimensions and Weight 164.1mm x 76.9mm x 8.8mm

204g 164.1mm x 76.9mm x 8.8mm

203g 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.81mm,

159g Display 120Hz 6.67” AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate

DisplayMate A+

Aspect ratio: 20:9

True Display

HBM 800 nits(typ), 1000 nits peak

HDR10+

Dolby Vision 120Hz 6.67” AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate

DisplayMate A+

Aspect ratio: 20:9

True Display

HBM 800 nits(typ), 1000 nits peak

HDR10+ 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay (2400 x 1080 FHD+）

10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3

90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ support

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 660

MediaTek Dimensity 1200:

Octa-core (Up to 2.0GHz)

Octa-core (Up to 2.0GHz) ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process RAM and Storage 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB

LPDDR5 RAM

UFS 3.1 storage 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

LPDDR5 RAM

UFS 3.1 storage 6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB UFS 2.2 storage Rear Camera Primary : 108MP f/1.75 primary 7P lens 8K recording HDR10+ recording

: 108MP f/1.75 primary Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultra-wide Tertiary: 5MP macro Primary : 108MP f/1.75 primary 7P lens 8K recording HDR10+ recording

: 108MP f/1.75 primary Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultra-wide Tertiary: 5MP macro Main: 64MP (F/1.79, 0.7μm 4-in-1 to 1.4μm, 1/1.97″ sensor size, 6P lens, contrast autofocus)

Ultra wide-angle camera: 8MP (F/2.2, 1.12μm, 1/4″ sensor size, 5P lens)

Macro: 5MP telemacro camera (F/2.4, 1.12μm, 1.5″ sensor size, 4P lens, contrast autofocus, 3-7cm) Front Camera 16MP 16MP 20MP in-display selfie camera Battery 5,000mAh

120W fast charging (charger inside the box) 5,000mAh

67W fast charging (charger inside the box) 4,250mAh battery

33W fast-charging via the included charger Connectivity 5G

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Other features Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers Software MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro are identical to each other in many respects. They both have similar designs, similar displays, and exact camera hardware. However, they deviate widely in the areas of SoC and charging speed. The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with a 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and 1000nits peak brightness. It also has a True Display feature that automatically adjusts the color temperature of the display according to the surrounding conditions — just like Apple’s TrueTone feature.

On the inside, the Xiaomi 11T Pro packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the back, you’ll find a 108MP primary shooter flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro lens. A 16MP shooter on the front handles the video calling and selfie duties.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which is charged via an insanely fast 120W wired charger. Xiaomi claims it only takes 17 minutes to fully charge the Xiaomi 11T Pro from an empty state.

Elsewhere you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, Bluetooth 5.2, an IR blaster, and X-axis linear vibration motor.

Coming to the regular Xiaomi 11T, it has the same display as the Pro model save for Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it’s powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The 5,000mAh battery is the same as the Xiaomi 11T Pro, but the fast charging tops out at 67W.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) is an upgraded version of the Mi 11 Lite 5G. The new model swaps the Snapdragon 780G in favor of Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 778G chipset, and that’s the only real change here. Otherwise, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is identical to the Mi 11 Lite 5G, featuring the same 6.5-inch AMOLED 10-bit display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64MP primary shooter, a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and dual speakers.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be available in select European markets at following prices: