Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge fast charging support for Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the new Xiaomi 11T series at its global launch event next week. Reports so far have it we’ll get to see two new affordable flagships — the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T — that will serve as direct successors to the last year’s Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T. While rumors have long been hinting at the Pro model supporting 120W fast charging, we now have an official confirmation from the company itself.

Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle confirmed on Monday that the Xiaomi 11T Pro will come equipped with Xiaomi’s 120W HyperCharge fast charging tech, a massive leap from 33W fast charging offered by the Mi 10T Pro. The Mi 10 Ultra was the first Xiaomi smartphone to offer 120W fast charging, but the tech has been notably absent on the recently launched Mi flagships, with devices like Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra settling for rather standard 67W charging speed.

120 Watt? Yes! #XiaomiHyperCharge is coming your way! Catch the global debut of #Xiaomi11TPro on September 15 at 8PM GMT+8. #XiaomiProductLaunch https://t.co/zPnttgUN8W — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 6, 2021

Xiaomi’s tweet didn’t detail other specifications of the Xiaomi 11T Pro such as battery capacity or how much time it will take to fully charge the phone with the 120W charger.

Leaked renders last week showed that the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro would feature the exact same design and come in Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White colors.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is rumored to pack an AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the vanilla model is said to feature a 120Hz panel and a MediaTek chipset.

Xiaomi’s global launch event is scheduled for September 15. We’re also expecting the global debut of the recently released Mi Pad 5 tablets at the event.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Xiaomi 11T Pro (via 91Mobiles)