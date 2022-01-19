Xiaomi 11T Pro with Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging launched in India

After launching the Xiaomi 11T series in Europe back in September last year, Xiaomi is now bringing the Xiaomi 11T Pro to the Indian market. The flagship device features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, a large, high refresh rate AMOLED display, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also packs some impressive camera hardware, insane fast charging capabilities, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi 11T Pro Dimensions & Weight 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8mm

204g Display 6.67-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate

20:9 aspect ratio

1000nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Dolby Vision

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz Adreno 660

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

120W fast charging support

120W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP f/1.75, 7P lens

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 120° FoV

Macro: 5MP Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Software MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is one of the best affordable flagships launched last year and, while it’s a bit late to the Indian market, it should still be a great buy for several reasons. The device features a fantastic 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, 1000nits of peak brightness, 10-bit color, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision certification.

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi 11T Pro packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. Therefore, it offers impressive performance, no matter what you throw at it. As Adam mentioned in his review of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the device can easily handle everything from emulation to games without any issues.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera on the back. Over on the front, it has a single 16MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include a dual speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

Rounding off the hardware is a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 120W wired fast charging with the included charger. In our testing, we found that the 120W fast charger can charge the 5,000mAh battery from 1% to 71% in just 10 minutes. So, even if you’re a heavy user, you shouldn’t face any battery woes with the device.

On the software front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. At the moment, Xiaomi has not shared the MIUI 13/Android 12 release timeline for the device. However, the company has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the device.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will go on sale in India starting today through Mi.com, Amazon, and other retail outlets. It will be available in three colors — Celestial Magic, Meteorite Black, and Moonlight White. The device will be available in three RAM/storage configurations, which are priced as follows: