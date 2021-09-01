Here’s our first look at the flagship Xiaomi 11T smartphone

Last month we learned that Xiaomi was preparing to launch a new affordable flagship under its T series dubbed Xiaomi 11T Pro. Shortly after that, the Chinese company announced that it was going to hold a global launch event on September 15. Though Xiaomi hasn’t revealed which products it will unveil at the event, the evidence so far suggests that the Xiaomi 11T lineup will most likely be there. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the first global smartphone without the Mi branding, and ahead of its official launch, a new leak has given us the first look at the phone’s design.

Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T come courtesy of Ishaan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, giving us our very first look at the design of the upcoming phones. As you can see in the renders below, the rectangular camera module on the back holds three camera sensors, with an LED flash, 108MP AI camera branding, and what seems like a multi-dot laser focus sensor. Over on the front, the phone has a centered hole-punch to accommodate the selfie camera module. Both regular and Pro models are said to feature the same design and will come in Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White colors.

Separately, the Vietnamese tech YouTube channel The Pixel has also released high-quality renders of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which match Ishaan’s renders.

Remember the guy leaked the Xiaomi 11T Pro? Welp, he’s back with a…that’s right! High res renders based on what he saw in real life (to protect the source). Side fingerprint, glass metal sandwich design, triple 108MP cam.https://t.co/OfWA6hGeUT https://t.co/T4rE3KBXhJ pic.twitter.com/chNVmSLkD6 — Chun (@chunvn8888) August 31, 2021

In terms of internals, a previous leak revealed that the Xiaomi 11T Pro would feature an AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The regular Xiaomi 11T will reportedly have an OLED 120Hz display and pack a MediaTek chipset. With the official launch just around the corner, we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about Xiaomi’s latest affordable flagships.