Xiaomi 12 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MIUI 13 is launching next week

When Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 earlier this month, Xiaomi revealed that its next flagship Xiaomi 12 will be among the first to use the new chipset. At the time, the Chinese smartphone maker didn’t reveal when it was going to launch the new flagship lineup. But that changes today, as the company has now officially revealed the release date of the Xiaomi 12 series.

According to a poster shared by Xiaomi’s Weibo account, Xiaomi is set to unveil the new Xiaomi 12 lineup next week. The launch event will take place in Beijing, China on December 28 at 07:30 PM BJ time. At least two phones are confirmed, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, but rumors have it we might also see a third model called Xiaomi 12X. As confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei June, the Xiaomi 12 will launch with MIUI 13, the latest iteration of the company’s custom skin. We have known for a while now that Xiaomi has been internally testing MIUI 13 with Android 11 and Android 12 bases and it looks like the Xiaomi 12 will be the first to run the new software.

Xiaomi 12 domestic launch happening on Dec 28th 7:30pm BJ time (GMT+8) pic.twitter.com/vTk3WTWLs4 — Agatha Tang (@aggasaurus) December 21, 2021

Xiaomi shared a teaser of the Xiaomi 12 series that gives up a glimpse at the design of both phones. As you can see in the image below, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature edge-to-edge displays with a centered hole punch and rounded edges.

According to previous leaks, the Xiaomi 12 could feature three 50MP cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom. Details about the display, battery size, charging speed and other hardware are unknown at this point.

In any case, with the official launch just a week away, we won’t have to wait long to find out more about the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.