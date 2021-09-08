Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship could be the first phone with a 200MP camera

Samsung recently unveiled the ISOCELL HP1, the first 200MP image sensor for smartphones. The sensor is equipped with 0.64μm-sized pixels and offers ultra-high resolution in a tiny package, promising big improvements to low-light performance. The ISOCELL HP1 comes with a new pixel binning technology called ChameleonCell, which allows the sensor to switch between two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout on the fly depending on the lighting condition. So far, Samsung hasn’t shared any details about when we can expect to see the new sensor on smartphones. But a new leak suggests it may make an appearance on an upcoming Xiaomi flagship.

According to noted leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Xiaomi’s next flagship will come equipped with a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. While the leak doesn’t specify the name of the device, it will likely be part of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series.

Additionally, the leak reveals that Xiaomi will continue to use 108MP and 64MP sensors for its mid-range and affordable flagships. In the past few weeks, we’ve seen multiple reports about Xiaomi packing a 200MP primary shooter on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, Notebookcheck suggests that the 200MP sensor would make an appearance on the vanilla Xiaomi 12, instead of the Pro or Ultra models.

The publication claims that Xiaomi has typically reserved new, high-resolution sensors for the vanilla models in its flagship lineup. For instance, the Mi 10 and Mi 11 both featured 108MP sensors, while the Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra opted for 48MP and 50MP sensors, respectively. To further back this claim, the publication points towards another leak from Digital Chat Station, which clearly states that Xiaomi is working on three flagships, and the entry-level model would use a 200MP sensor.

Currently, we haven’t seen any evidence to back up this claim. But we expect to learn more in the months leading up to the Xiaomi 12 series launch.

Featured image: Xiaomi Mi 11