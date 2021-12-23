Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 12 reveal display size and colors

When Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 earlier this month, Xiaomi revealed that its next flagship Xiaomi 12 would be among the first to use the new chipset. At the time, the Chinese smartphone maker didn’t reveal when it was going to launch the new flagship lineup. We learned recently that Xiaomi intended on releasing its Xiaomi 12 series next week, on December 28 in Beijing, China, though we still weren’t quite sure what it would look like. Now leaks have given us our first look at official renders of the Xiaomi 12.

These renders come from Evan Blass of @EvLeaks fame, and show off a green leather back on the Xiaomi 12, similar to the vegan leather that the Xiaomi Mi 11 had in China. They also reveal the display size, coming in at 6.28-inches, and show two other color variants too. Xiaomi opted to drop its “Mi” branding last year with the launch of the Xiaomi Mix 4 and the Xiaomi 11T Pro. These appear to be official marketing renders from the company, whereas previous renders released by OnLeaks were not. However, OnLeaks did reveal at the time that the phone will measure around 152.7 x 70 x 8.6mm (11.5mm including the camera module), giving us an idea of how large the phone may be.

To be clear, we know a little bit about the Xiaomi 12 series, though obviously, we don’t know everything. As confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei June, it will launch with MIUI 13, the latest iteration of the company’s custom skin. We have known for a while now that Xiaomi has been internally testing MIUI 13 with Android 11 and Android 12 bases and it looks like the Xiaomi 12 will be the first to run the new software. According to previous leaks, the Xiaomi 12 was expected to feature three 50MP cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom. While it’s unlikely to be the case given the size difference of the three sensors on this device, it’s possible that it may still hold true for the Pro or the Ultra.

Details about the battery size, charging speed, and other hardware are unknown at this point, though the company has also revealed that the Pro variant of the Xiaomi 12 would feature a 2K resolution Samsung E5 AMOLED display with second-gen LTPO technology and micro-lens micro-prism technology.